Shai Hope’s return powers Barbados Pride for crucial Red Force showdown

Shai Hope
Shai Hope.
By Ben McLeod

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – As the West Indies Championship reaches a decisive phase, Barbados Pride will receive a major boost with the return of West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope for their high-stakes fifth-round clash against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, beginning Wednesday at Kensington Oval.

In a press release issued on Monday, the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) confirmed that Hope would replace the injured Kyle Mayers, while fast bowler Jair McAllister steps in for Chaim Holder, fortifying an already formidable 13-man squad.

The addition of Hope, one of the most prolific batters in international cricket, could prove pivotal as the Pride look to overcome the Red Force and climb the standings in pursuit of championship glory.

Shai Hope’s red-hot form brings momentum to Pride

This match marks Hope’s first appearance for Barbados Pride this season, following an exceptional campaign in the International League T20 (ILT20). He played a starring role for the Dubai Capitals, leading them to the title while emerging as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 527 runs.

His recent dominance with the bat makes him a game-changer for the Pride, who will look to capitalize on his experience and leadership in this crucial encounter.

With just a few rounds remaining in the West Indies Championship, the race for the title is tightly contested. The Pride currently sit in third place with 73 points, trailing the second-placed Red Force on 77.8 points and table-toppers Guyana Harpy Eagles on 81.2.

A victory in this encounter could see Barbados Pride leapfrog the Red Force, bringing them within striking distance of the championship lead.

Other key matches as the Championship continues

While all eyes will be on the Pride vs. Red Force showdown, three other matchups will also shape the title race:

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Windward Islands Volcanoes at Providence Stadium, Guyana

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs. Combined Campuses and Colleges at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

West Indies Academy vs. Jamaica Scorpions at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

With the competition reaching its most decisive stage, teams are gearing up for high-intensity clashes that will determine their fate in the race for regional cricket supremacy.

As Shai Hope steps up for Barbados Pride, the battle against Red Force promises to be a gripping encounter—one that could define the trajectory of the championship.

