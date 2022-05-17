Sha’Carri Richardson Says She Was Abused by A Jamaican Athlete

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has revealed that she was in an abusive relationship with a Jamaican female athlete and is attempting to heal from the trauma she suffered.

The 22-year-old athlete made the revelation on social media on Sunday following questions surrounding her withdrawal from track meet in Kenya on May 7.

“I was in a relationship with a Jamaican athlete that never cared about me from the jump,” the American sprint star wrote on Instagram.

“I was abused and stole from yet protected her from the judgement of her country and family while they dragged me. I had to deal with homophobic and so much more that I’m still healing from,” she said.

Richardson did not name the female athlete; however, she did post a picture of herself and her former girlfriend who is based in the United States. The relationship reportedly ended several weeks ago.

Last year, Richardson had also opened up about the struggles of losing her biological mother while preparing for last year’s Olympic games.

She admitted to using marijuana to manage the emotional toll of the passing of her mother. She was issued a ban that prevented her from competing in the Olympics.

Richardson is yet to open her 2022 track and field season.