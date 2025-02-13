Scorpions’ lower order rallies, but Barbados Pride and Red Force take charge

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – A riveting opening day of third-round action saw Barbados Pride and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force assert dominance over the Jamaica Scorpions and Leeward Islands Hurricanes, respectively.

While the Scorpions’ batting line-up crumbled under relentless pressure, a determined lower-order resistance salvaged their innings, lifting them to 231 all out. Meanwhile, at Warner Park, the Red Force delivered a batting masterclass, storming to 326 for three before rain-curtailed play.

At Kensington Oval, the Pride’s disciplined bowling unit, spearheaded by off-spinner Chaim Holder’s three-wicket haul, methodically dismantled the Scorpions. Veteran campaigners Kraigg Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, and Jomel Warrican each chipped in with two wickets, ensuring the visitors never found stability at the crease.

Scorpions stumble before Smith and Royal lead defiant stand

The Scorpions’ innings began with a flicker of hope, as Carlos Brown and Kirk McKenzie steered them to 64 for one following an early setback. However, that optimism was short-lived. Fast bowler Matthew Forde shattered the stumps of Brown for 29, while McKenzie edged behind off Warrican, sparking a dramatic collapse.

Within a few overs, the Scorpions found themselves reeling at 138 for seven, with Jermaine Blackwood and Javelle Glenn’s promising 48-run stand cut short by Holder’s incisive spell. Brad Barnes fell cheaply, and Daniel Beckford departed for a duck as Roach tightened the noose.

Just when it seemed the innings was spiraling towards disaster, all-rounder Odean Smith launched a bold counterattack. Smashing a blistering 50 from just 42 balls, Smith injected much-needed momentum into the innings. Partnering with Jeavor Royal, who contributed a patient 43 off 89 deliveries, the pair stitched together a gutsy 75-run stand that propelled the Scorpions past the 200-run mark.

Brathwaite, showcasing his underrated off-spin, struck twice in quick succession to wrap up the tail. By stumps, Barbados Pride had safely negotiated three overs, reaching nine without loss and trailing by 222 runs.

Da Silva and Mohammed dominate for Red Force

Over at Warner Park, the Red Force batters put on a scintillating display, with wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva and veteran Jason Mohammed hammering unbeaten centuries. Their 212-run partnership for the fourth wicket dismantled the Hurricanes’ bowling attack, steering their side into a commanding position.

Da Silva, searching for form, delivered a composed yet fluent 120 not out, while Mohammed, ever the reliable anchor, brought up his own ton, finishing the day on 104 not out. The Red Force had earlier lost three wickets for 114 runs, but once Da Silva and Mohammed settled in, there was little the Hurricanes could do to stop the onslaught.

With two teams firmly in control after day one, the stage is set for a gripping continuation of both contests, where the Scorpions and Hurricanes must respond with urgency to wrestle back momentum.