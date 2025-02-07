Scorpions and Hurricanes engage in thrilling tussle as CCC succumbs to Harpy Eagles

JOHN’S, Antigua—In a day marked by dramatic twists and high-stakes contests, the West Indies Championship delivered thrilling action at two iconic venues.

At the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the Jamaica Scorpions and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes locked horns in a nail-biting tussle for first-innings supremacy, while at the Guyana National Stadium, the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) put up a spirited fight against the defending champions, the Guyana Harpy Eagles.

A battle of wills and wickets

The Scorpions, despite a commanding start, were forced to settle for a modest total. Captain John Campbell led the charge with a scintillating century, accumulating 126 runs off just 150 balls, and the side reached an imposing 199 for two following an opening partnership of 79 with Carlos Brown (22). An additional 84-run stand with Kirk McKenzie further bolstered their position to 163 for one. However, the momentum soon waned when pacer Jeremiah Louis dismissed McKenzie for 33, prompting Jermaine Blackwood to contribute 36 runs in a desperate bid to maintain control.

A dramatic collapse ensued after Rahkeem Cornwall removed Blackwood for 10, as the Scorpions lost seven wickets for a mere 107 runs, their innings unraveling to finish at 320 with Brad Barnes remaining unbeaten on 63 from 116 balls. Notable bowling figures for the Hurricanes included Louis with 3-35, Cornwall with 3-71, and Hayden Walsh Jr with 2-78, underscoring their pivotal role in the tightly contested affair.

- Advertisement -

In response, the Hurricanes’ innings was a rollercoaster of fortunes. After early setbacks that saw their openers Mikyle Louis and Kadeem Henry fall to leave them 30 for two, they gradually built momentum. A scintillating half-century from Karima Gore propelled them to 143 for three before his dismissal for 76, clean-bowled by leg spinner Tamarie Redwood. The late stand was salvaged by Jahmar Hamilton, whose unbeaten 77, combined with a 78-run partnership with Hayden Walsh Jr—who eventually fell for 31—and a crucial 33-run stand with Rakheem Cornwall, pushed the Hurricanes to end the day at 301 for seven, just 19 runs behind the Scorpions.

A gritty battle of endurance and determination

In a display of resilient determination, the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) mounted a spirited counterattack against the formidable Guyana Harpy Eagles. Kyle Corbin emerged as the standout performer, registering his second first-class century as he contributed 102 runs, adding a valuable 96 runs to his team’s score after joining an initial collapse that left CCC at 279 for six. Corbin’s innings, punctuated by 11 fours and a solitary six over 204 balls, was supported by Akeem Jordan (16) and an 83-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Avinash Mahabirsingh (33 not out).

However, the Eagles’ bowling onslaught, spearheaded by Ronaldo Alimohamed (3-56), Veerasammy Permaul (3-87), and Shamar Joseph (3-115), proved too much for the CCC. The Harpy Eagles exploited early breakthroughs—when pacers Jordan and Ojay Shields dismissed openers Matthew Nandu and Tagenarine Chanderpaul swiftly—to bring CCC down to 53 for four. A glimmer of hope emerged as Tevin Imlach (58) and Richie Looknauth (21 not out) steadied the innings, but by the close of play, Guyana had left CCC at 166 for six, trailing by a staggering 209 runs. Shields finished with 3-42, while Jordan recorded 2-33, underlining the Eagles’ dominance.

A day of high drama and stark contrasts

The action across both venues underscored the unpredictable nature of competitive cricket, with the Scorpions and Hurricanes locking horns in a gripping battle that ended with a narrow first-innings margin, while the Harpy Eagles showcased their class by outplaying a resilient CCC side. The dual narratives of heroic individual performances and collective struggles highlight the intense pressure and high stakes that define the West Indies Championship