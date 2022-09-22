Royals romp to ninth win as Patriots fizzle

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – Barbados Royals guaranteed themselves of finishing top of the Caribbean Premier League standings with an impressive 36-run demolition of reigning champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Azam Khan’s 64 from 52 balls was enough to see the dominant leaders to 156 for three off their 20 overs and seamer Nyeem Young (3-5) and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3-18) produced three-wicket hauls to send Patriots tumbling to 120 all out in the final over.

The victory carried Royals to an unassailable 18 points from nine matches, eight points clear of last year’s losing finalists St Lucia Kings, who have played one less game.

Jamaica Tallawahs, who lost by 12 runs to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Wednesday’s second game, lie third eight while Trinbago Knight Riders are fourth with seven points and Patriots fifth with six points.

Amazon Warriors advanced to five points from seven games.

Sent in at the Guyana National Stadium, a weakened Royals lost Rahkeem Cornwall (6) and Kyle Mayers (16) to be 46 for two in the eighth over.

Khan then revived the innings, thumping five fours and five sixes while inspiring a 102-run, third-wicket stand with Englishman Harry Tector who slammed 47 from 44 deliveries with three fours and two sixes.

In reply, Patriots looked on course for the win when left-hander Evin Lewis lashed 41 off 36 balls with seven fours, posting 46 with Andre Fletcher (20) for the first wicket and 26 for the second with Sherfane Rutherford (9).

Once Lewis perished at the start of the 14th over, dragging on an attempted pull off Mujeeb, Patriots collapsed and lost their last seven wickets for 20 runs.