fbpx
FeaturedSports

Royals romp to ninth win as Patriots fizzle

Unbeaten Royals march to third win
Kyle Mayers takes a shot during the Barbados Royals’ match against TKR on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Getty CPL)
By Ian Burnett

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – Barbados Royals guaranteed themselves of finishing top of the Caribbean Premier League standings with an impressive 36-run demolition of reigning champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Azam Khan’s 64 from 52 balls was enough to see the dominant leaders to 156 for three off their 20 overs and seamer Nyeem Young (3-5) and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3-18) produced three-wicket hauls to send Patriots tumbling to 120 all out in the final over. 

The victory carried Royals to an unassailable 18 points from nine matches, eight points clear of last year’s losing finalists St Lucia Kings, who have played one less game.

- Advertisement -

Jamaica Tallawahs, who lost by 12 runs to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Wednesday’s second game, lie third eight while Trinbago Knight Riders are fourth with seven points and Patriots fifth with six points.

Amazon Warriors advanced to five points from seven games.

Sent in at the Guyana National Stadium, a weakened Royals lost Rahkeem Cornwall (6) and Kyle Mayers (16) to be 46 for two in the eighth over.

Khan then revived the innings, thumping five fours and five sixes while inspiring a 102-run, third-wicket stand with Englishman Harry Tector who slammed 47 from 44 deliveries with three fours and two sixes.

In reply, Patriots looked on course for the win when left-hander Evin Lewis lashed 41 off 36 balls with seven fours, posting 46 with Andre Fletcher (20) for the first wicket and 26 for the second with Sherfane Rutherford (9).

Once Lewis perished at the start of the 14th over, dragging on an attempted pull off Mujeeb, Patriots collapsed and lost their last seven wickets for 20 runs.

Previous articleJoseph most expensive buy as five West Indians acquired in South Africa T20 League auction
Next articlePuerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona

Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona

Click here to view
Skip to content