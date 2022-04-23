fbpx
Reggae Boyz to face Catalunya in rescheduled game on June 16

Reggae-Boyz to play Catalunya in international friendly
By Ian Burnett

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) and the Catalunya Football Federation have announced that the International Friendly game between the Reggae Boyz and Catalunya that was postponed from 2020, will now be played at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona, Spain on May 25 at 6:45pm.

The game will not attract ranking points as the Catalunya Football Federation is affiliated to the Royal Spanish Football Federation as one of several Spanish regional football federations and as such cannot be affiliated with either FIFA of UEFA as a national member association. IT is therefore not allowed to participate in official competitions for national teams such as the FIFA World Cup or the UEFA European Championship.

The CAtalunya Football Federation was founded in 1900 and since 1904 has played nearly 200 games against various national, regional and club teams. Among the teams Catalunya Football Football Federation have engaged are Nigeria, Brazil and Argentina.

It is expected that coach Paul Hall and his staff will use this game as a warm up and to further look at the players who will lead the team into the very important Nations League tournament which starts in early June.

Jamaica are in Group A and will play away to Suriname on June 4, play host to Suriname on June 7, host Mexico on June 14 before rounding out group play next year June 26 away to Mexico.

