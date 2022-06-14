Reggae Boyz take aim at Mexico in Nations League clash 

Jamaica’s National Senior Reggae Boyz Team Head Coach Paul Hall is convinced that his charges can take down regional powerhouse Mexico when the two team meet in their CONCACAF Nations League A match inside Kingston’s National Stadium at 7:00 pm (Jamaica time) on Tuesday.

Jamaica lead the three-team points standings with four points from two games, ahead of Mexico with three points from one game and Suriname at the foot of the table with one point from three games.

The winner advances in Nations League action, while the second-placed team earns qualification to the CONCCAF Gold Cup in 2023.

Hall believes that based on the last two encounters, the Reggae Boyz are poised to inflict defeat on the North Americans, if they execute properly and more importantly, be able to keep all 11 players on the pitch.

“The players are definitely committed to the cause to try and beat this team. I think that the last time we played them we were minutes away from a victory and it was a very committed performance and the boys showed great resilience and I’m looking for the same kinds of things,” Hall told a press briefing on Monday.

He added: “We looking to keep 11 men on the pitch as much as possible and I think once we do that, we have a great chance of beating a very good Mexican side with a lot of history, but we want to make sure that we are able to change that history tomorrow (Tuesday).”

The Reggae Boyz defeated Suriname 3-1 at the same venue a week earlier, but central defender Richard King suffered an injury early in the second half and had to be replaced.

AT the time Kevon Lambert, a natural central defensive midfielder, was slotted in that position to accompany Damion Lowe.

Goalkeeper Amal Knight, who started in goal, is also out ill.

Hall welcomes back regular captain and goalkeeper Andre Blake, as well as Pittsburgh Riverhounds goalkeeper Jahmali Waite and Tampa Bay Rowdies defender Jordan Scarlett.

But despite having to shuffle his pack around to accommodate for the absence of King, Hall appears unperturbed as he believes the squad is strong enough to carry on from where King has left off.

“We’ve got our own plans, we’ve got to really get at them where we think they are weak and try and stop them getting at us in areas where we feel they are strong,” Hall said.

“We all know that Mexico like to attack down the wings, and we like to attack down the wings as well, so it’s going to be a game of will and seeing what happens in the first 20 minutes and making sure that we’ve got each area covered, but we can react to things happening inside the game as well.”

The Jamaica team will be selected from: Blake, Kemar Foster, Waite, Scarlett, Ricardo Thomas, Damion Lowe, Jamoi Topey, Earl Simpson, Amari’i Bell, Javain Brown, Devon Williams, Ravel Morrison, Lambert, Tyreek Magee, Daniel Green, Junior Flemmings, Atapharoy Bygrave, Oquassa Chong, Leon Bailey, Kaheem Parris, Shamar Nicholson, Rolando Aarons, Jamal Lowe.