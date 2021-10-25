Reggae Boyz Pair Antonio and Roofe Score Key Goals

Reggae Boy striker Michail Antonio sank Tottenham Hotspur with his sixth English Premier League goal of the season on Sunday, while in Scotland fellow Reggae Boy Kemar Roofe scored a penalty to help send champions Rangers back to the top of the table.

Antonio, 31, continued his prolific form as he lifted West Ham United into the Champions League places.

The UK-born forward flicked home Aaron Cresswell’s corner 18 minutes from time with a poacher’s finish that sealed a win for the Hammers in a game which Spurs dominated for long periods but could not find the back of the net.

Antonio has now scored more goals against Spurs – six – than against any other club he has faced in the Premier League. He has also scored in each of his last three games against Spurs at the London Stadium.

“Must be a glitch in the matrix, I’m getting deja vu! Another big, big win,” Antonio said in a social media post after the game.

Added manager David Moyes: “He [Antonio] is new to the job, but he’s doing a brilliant job of being a striker. He’s a real handful.

“Hopefully, he’ll learn and get better.”

The win moves West Ham to fourth in the table on 17 points, making it Moyes’ best start to a season since 2004-05 with Everton.

Although Steven Gerrard’s side returned to the top of the Scottish Premiership table, they initially trailed after Connor Ronan’s superb strike gave St Mirren a shock lead after just four minutes.

But 28-year-old UK-born Roofe leveled with a 42nd-minute spot-kick after Ianis Hagi was tripped.

And just moments later Colombian Alfredo Morelos headed home to spark wild celebrations for the goal that would prove the winner – his 100th goal for the club.

Said manager Gerrard: “Pleased with the result, but it took us 25 minutes to get going.

“After a game in Europe, away from home, we’ve got to come out the blocks sharper than we did today. But, you’ve got to have trust and belief in your players they can turn it around.”

CMC