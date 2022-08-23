Reggae Boyz face Morocco test at Austria mini series 

Jamaica will bow into action against Morocco at the mini tournament in Austria on Wednesday starting at 5:00 pm (11:00 am EST) Tuesday.

The Jamaicans are participating in a four-team friendly series with the other teams being Ghana, Morocco and Qatar.

The Merron Gordon-coached Reggae Boyz, comprised of mainly locally-based players, had their opening game against Ghana canceled as the Africans arrived on Austria last Saturday, the scheduled opening day on the series.

- Advertisement -

Behind closed doors Morocco and Qatar played out a 3-3 result.

Gordon, the interim head coach who will be assisted by Vassell Reynolds, has admitted that the physical condition of his charges is below par, as the local season is currently on a break.

“…as you know the fitness is not where we want it to be for an international game, but we stopped concentrating on that and are seeing how best we can move forward with the team, tactically how we can approach the game being that we are not 100 per cent as fit as possible.

“But the Boyz are doing well, they worked really hard in Jamaica for the eight days and since we’ve been here they are working as well,” Gordon said.

The coach has admitted that the presence of veteran Reggae Boy Adrian Mariappa has inspired the group, as will a couple other players with international experience.

“So far very good, and since Adrian Mariappa came in it has been going even better because international football is about tactical communication and that much, we know he will give, especially from the back.

“We have people like Amal (Knight, goalkeeper) who has some amount of experience and should help the team, Fabion McCarthy, also.”

The organizers were trying for a training game against Ghana on Sunday, but it fell through as they were unable to put in place the necessary resources such as ambulance and match officials for the impromptu exercise.

They will next oppose Qatar on August 26.

Gordon explains that Morocco, like other North African countries, tend to prefer possession of the ball, and as such his team needs to be well organized while trying to press them as much as possible.

“Watching international football and actually playing it are two different things. It’s a different pace, different level, organization and structure, so I think this is really exposing them and at least preparing them for what is to come for those who will move forward with the Reggae Boyz are even to move overseas to play professional football, so it is always a good thing for them, but one thing I love about the group is that they are really trying their best and they really want to put their best foot forward,” Gordon said.