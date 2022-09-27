Reggae Boyz coaching staff uses first session to set up defensive organization  

New Reggae Boyz head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson used his first practice session with the team to focus on defensive organization and he came away pleased at the end.

Hallgrimsson and the locally-based contingent left Jamaica on Saturday for Harrison in New Jersey ahead of Tuesday’s friendly international friendly game against two-time World Cup winners Argentina.

Players plying their trade overseas were also expected to arrive in the North East of the United States on Saturday.

Hallgrimsson explained what the first of only two training sessions were all about.

“Basically an introduction to how we think the game will be played. Playing against Argentina is going to be important to be organized to prepare for defense, so we tried to implement some ideas in defense so training today [Sunday] was more or less on defending and I think it went okay,” the Icelander said.

“We had a good meeting in the morning and I think what we wanted to achieve we kind of got that from the session,” Hallgrimsson added.

The coach, who was recently unveiled as the new head coach, admitted that merely two training sessions were not ideal anymore.

“Well, you never have time enough to prepare for a team like Argentina, but we will do our best with the two sessions we have and we will have four meetings with the players on the tactical things and stuff, so we will try to use the limited time that we have.

“But of course,it would have been preferable to have a lot more sessions, especially for us for the national team, but we will try to use what the former coaches have been doing with the team, so we don’t confuse them with a lot of new information for this important match.”

For Monday’s final session scheduled for the match venue at the Red Bull Stadium, Hallgrimsson promises that they would do “a little bit more [on] attacking side of the game … and we will do it on the match venue so they get familiar with the playing area”.

The coach says that it’s possible for some players that this is one of the biggest games they will play, as it’s always big to play against Argentina. A lot of eyes will be on the match, so a big game for a lot of our players.

He was also pleased with how he was greeted. “Really nice atmosphere, the squad has been fantastic, at least [the players] gave me a good welcome, so let’s see what happens in the long run, but they made a good first impression so I’m quite happy with everything at the moment.”

The game is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 pm (EST).

The players in camp are Ravel Morrison, Daniel Johnson, Bobby Reid, Adrian Mariappa, Curtis Tilt, Amari’i Bell, Jahmali Waite, Kemar Foster, Kaheem Parris, Jamoi Topey, Kevon Lambert, Javain Brown, Ricardo Thomas, Jamal Lowe, Andre Blake, Leon Bailey, Andre Gray, Dillon Barnes, Shamar Nicholson, Damion Lowe, Michail Antonio, Maliek Howell.

The contingent is completed by Sheridan Samuels, head of the delegation; John Wall, assistant coach; Merron Gordon, assistant coach; Guomundur Hreidarsson, goalkeeper coach; Bersha Cole, team doctor; Dr. Kevin Christie, physiotherapist; Christopher Kelly, physiotherapist; Lamar Morgan, trainer; Earl Bailey, press officer; Norman Stone, kit and equipment manager; Devin Lawson, massage therapist; Roy Simpson, general manager; Rory Rhoden, massage therapist.