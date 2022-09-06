Reggae Boy Kaheem Parris heads to Ukraine

KINGSTON, Jamaica,– Reggae Boy Kaheem Parris has signed a four-year deal with Dynamo Kyiv, a football club based in the capital of war-torn Ukraine.

The 22-year-old six-foot winger has made the move from Slovenian side Koper, where he made 42 appearances in the top league last season, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists.

The former Dintill Technical High School star had previously featured for second division Slovenian outfit Krka, scoring 17 goals in 19 games on loan from Jamaica’s Cavalier FC.

Parris excelled for Jamaica at Under-17, Under-20 and Under-23 levels before being elevated to the senior squad in 2017.

Meanwhile, injury-hit Reggae Boy Kemar Roofe, a 29-year-old striker, has been omitted from Scottish club Rangers’ Champions League squad this season.

UK-born Roofe has been out of action since May when he came off the bench for the club against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final which Rangers lost on penalties after the game ended 1-1.

Roofe, who scored 17 goals in 41 games for league runners-up Rangers last season, recently shared a photo on social media hinting at a return to training, but that has so far not come to fruition.

CMC