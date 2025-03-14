Sports

Red Force’s ruthless assault destroys Barbados Pride inside two days

By Ben McLeod

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Trinidad and Tobago Red Force delivered an unrelenting bowling masterclass, annihilating the Barbados Pride by an innings and 56 runs within two days of their West Indies Championship clash at Kensington Oval on Thursday.

After bowling out the Pride for a paltry 86 on the opening day, the Red Force kept their foot on the gas, dismissing Barbados for 121 in their second innings, sealing one of the most humiliating defeats in the competition’s history.

Resuming the second day with a 96-run advantage, Trinidad and Tobago extended their lead to 177 before being dismissed for 263. Amir Jangoo converted his overnight 37 into a solid 56, while Yannic Cariah contributed 30. However, Jason Holder turned executioner, spearheading a middle-order collapse with a superb 5-52, ably supported by Matthew Forde’s 3-53.

Despite Holder and Forde’s heroics, the Pride’s batting frailties resurfaced, setting the stage for another Red Force rampage.

Pride collapse under relentless Red Force attack

Tasked with an uphill battle, Barbados crumbled under the fiery pace of Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, and Joshua James. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite fell cheaply for two, bowled by Seales, while Phillip removed Zachary McCaskie for eight. James then uprooted Jonathan Drakes’ stumps for 10, leaving the Pride staggering at 34 for three.

When James struck again, sending Kevin Wickham packing at 41 for four, the writing was on the wall.

Roston Chase (41) and Shai Hope (20) fought back with a 59-run stand, momentarily steering Barbados past the 100-run mark. However, Chase’s unfortunate run-out signaled the beginning of the end. Seales then claimed Hope’s wicket, and from there, it was a mere formality.

Khary Pierre wrapped up the innings with two late strikes, including the final wicket of Jomel Warrican, as the Red Force celebrated a resounding triumph. James finished with 3-16, Pierre 2-11, Phillip 2-38, and Seales 2-50.

Hurricanes, Scorpions, and Harpy Eagles in control

At Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes imposed their dominance over Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC). After amassing a formidable 425, Alzarri Joseph delivered a searing spell, claiming 6-35 to skittle CCC for 170.

CCC, reeling at 106 for seven, found some resistance through Romario Greaves (39*) and Chemar Holder (26), but their declaration still left them trailing by 255 runs. Opting against enforcing the follow-on, the Hurricanes closed the day at 94 for one, extending their lead to a commanding 349 runs.

Scorpions tighten grip against West Indies Academy

At Coolidge Cricket Ground, Jamaica Scorpions fortified their control over the West Indies Academy, pushing their overall lead to 274 runs. After wrapping up their first innings at 375, they then rattled the Academy’s batting line-up, bundling them out for 211.

Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (57) and Mbeki Joseph (54) led a promising recovery at 172 for four, but the Scorpions’ bowlers staged a devastating fightback. Brad Barnes (3-25) and Ojay Shields (3-40) engineered a late collapse, snatching six wickets for just 39 runs.

Brandon King (58*) and Javelle Glenn (20*) then guided Jamaica to 110 for two by the close, setting up a dominant position.

Harpy Eagles eye first-innings lead over Volcanoes

At the Guyana National Stadium, the Harpy Eagles, led by veteran spinner Veerasammy Permaul (4-55), restricted Windward Islands Volcanoes to 213. Jeremy Solozano (83) and Alick Athanaze (39) provided some resistance, but the middle and lower orders failed to withstand the Eagles’ spin attack.

Guyana responded cautiously, reaching 74 for three before Tevin Imlach (40*) and Kemol Savory (46*) steadied the innings with an unbeaten 85-run stand, narrowing the deficit to 54 runs.

With commanding performances across multiple venues, the latest round of the West Indies Championship has set the stage for emphatic victories. However, the Red Force’s utter destruction of Barbados remains the standout performance—a stark reminder of the fine margins between dominance and despair in Caribbean cricket.

