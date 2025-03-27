Records fall, stars rise as Champs 2025 thrills on Day Two

At the end of day two of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships (Champs) 2025, Kingston College (KC) has surged ahead, stamping its authority with a commanding 47 points.

Their nearest challengers, Jamaica College (JC), trail behind with 29 points, while Excelsior High (23), St. Jago High (22), and a tie between Wolmer’s Boys’ and Calabar High (22 each) complete the top six.

On the girls’ side, Edwin Allen High has established an early lead with 56 points. Holmwood Technical follows closely with 49, while St. Jago (32), Hydel High (31), and Vere Technical (19) round out the top five in a highly competitive field.

Record-breaking performances electrify the track

Nigeria’s Julius Itubo of Kingston College delivered a breathtaking performance in the boys’ Class Three 1500m, obliterating the previous record with a stunning 4:05.15 minutes. His time erased the 4:12.50 record set five years ago. Bellefield High’s Jevaughn Tomlin (4:18.30) and STETHS’ Dejaun Gray (4:23.68) followed in second and third.

Jamaica College’s Kai Kelly sprinted his way into the record books, clocking 10.60 seconds in the boys’ Class Three 100m final. His blistering pace shattered the previous 2019 record of 10.69 seconds. St. Jago’s Jevaney Findlay (10.67) also dipped below the previous record, securing silver, while teammate Rojaun Romelly (10.87) took bronze.

Sprint King and Queens take center stage

Wolmer’s Boys’ Gary Card had set tongues wagging with a scorching 10.06 seconds in the semi-finals, but the highly anticipated final ended in an anticlimactic fashion. Card, who started strong, grimaced towards the finish line apparently in pain and held on to win in 10.28 seconds—just ahead of St. George’s College’s Tyreece Foreman (10.29) and Excelsior’s Malike Nugent (10.35).

Lacovia High’s Sabrina Dockery was untouchable in the girls’ Class One 100m final, storming to gold in an electrifying 11.08 seconds. Holmwood Technical’s Doniellia Lewis (11.43) and Edwin Allen’s Renecia Edwards (11.54) had no answer to her sheer speed.

More sprint champions emerge

· Boys’ Class Two 100m: Michael Graham (Excelsior) – 10.46 secs, Jaydon Collins (Holmwood) – 10.54 secs, Byron Walker (Calabar) – 10.65 secs.

· Girls’ Class Two 100m: Shanoya Douglas (Muschett High) – 11.32 secs, Natrece East (Wolmer’s Girls) – 11.59 secs, Adora Campbell (St. Jago) – 11.66 secs.

· Girls’ Class Three 100m: Shannia Campbell (St. Jago) – 11.62 secs, Shayon Smith (St. Mary High) & Rihanna Scott (Ferncourt) – 11.82 secs (dead heat).

· Girls’ Class Four 100m: Adalia Simpson (Holmwood) – 12.13 secs, Donae Bartley (Vere Tech) – 12.35 secs, Dehjanae Stephens (St. Mary Tech) – 12.39 secs.

Middle-distance battles produce surprises

KC’s Brian Kiprop pulled off a mild upset in the boys’ Class One 1500m, winning in 3:55.24 minutes. Edwin Allen’s Joel Morgan (3:56.12) and Alphansus Davis High’s Raheem Palmer (3:58.42) completed the podium, while pre-race favorite Ryan Achau (St. Jago) faded to fourth after a fast start.

Taiefa Gowe of Hydel High took gold in the girls’ Class One 1500m, clocking 4:37.34 minutes. Cindy Rose (Holmwood Tech) and Ashara Frater (Vere Tech) battled to silver and bronze with times of 4:38.22 and 4:38.56 minutes, respectively.

· Boys’ Class Two: Thywaine Sterling (William Knibb) – 4:06.24 mins, Luke Plummer (Sydney Pagon) – 4:12.94 mins, Moses Johnson (Edwin Allen) – 4:12.97 mins.

· Girls’ Class Two: Alikay Reynolds (Alphansus Davis) – 4:41.29 mins, Jovi Rose (Holmwood Tech) – 4:42.71 mins, Rihanna Morgan (Hydel) – 4:43.81 mins.

· Girls’ Class Three: Denique Palmer (Edwin Allen) – 4:44.44 mins, Alexia Palmer (Sydney Pagon) – 4:46.89 mins, Shameika Dennis (STETHS) – 4:47.89 mins.

Field event showstoppers

Excelsior High’s Najhada Seymoure delivered a career-best throw of 52.16m to capture gold in the girls’ discus final. Edwin Allen’s Shamoyea Morris (51.99m) and St. Catherine High’s Able Mills (51.20m) rounded out the podium.

Jamaica College’s Michael-Andre Edwards took home the boys’ Class One long jump title with a leap of 7.57m, ahead of Petersfield’s Svein Lawrence (7.25m) and St. Mary High’s Tonies King (7.14m).

KC’s Amani Phillips leaped to victory in the boys’ Class Two long jump, cutting the sand at 7.15m. STETHS’ Rodeeki Walters (7.09m) and Excelsior’s 100m champ Michael Graham (7.02m) followed closely behind.