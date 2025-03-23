Prince and Campbell fight to the finish in World Indoors 60m hurdles final

In a fiercely contested final at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Jamaica’s Demario Prince and Jerome Campbell showcased determination and resilience, finishing sixth and seventh in the men’s 60m hurdles.

The duo, who had been in strong form throughout the rounds, delivered commendable performances against a world-class field inside the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre.

A hard-fought battle on the global stage

After an impressive semi-final victory in 7.60 seconds, Prince entered the final brimming with confidence. However, under the intense spotlight of world competition, he clocked 7.63 seconds in the final, securing sixth place. Campbell, battling through a grueling schedule, crossed the line in 7.71 seconds, finishing seventh.

Reflecting on his performance, Prince said, “I gave it my all. The competition was tough, but I’m grateful to have made it this far. This is just the beginning.”

In a masterclass of sprint hurdling, Grant Holloway of the USA extended his reign as the undisputed king of the 60m hurdles, claiming his third consecutive world indoor title with a stunning 7.42-second victory. His dominance was evident from the gun, pulling away from his rivals with remarkable precision and power.

The silver medal went to France’s Wilhem Belocian, who clocked 7.54 seconds, while China’s Liu Junxi delighted the home crowd with a 7.55-second bronze-medal finish. Holloway’s win cemented his incredible 11-year unbeaten streak in the event, a feat that places him among the greatest indoor hurdlers of all time.

Jamaica’s women’s bow out in semi-finals

Meanwhile, in the women’s 60m sprint, Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison and Jodean Williams saw their championship campaigns come to an end in the semi-finals. Despite demonstrating solid early-season form, both sprinters were unable to advance to the final, facing an intensely competitive field.

Morrison, a seasoned competitor on the world stage, acknowledged the challenge. “It wasn’t the result I wanted, but every race is a learning experience. I’ll come back stronger.” Williams echoed similar sentiments, expressing her determination to regroup ahead of the outdoor season.

While Jamaica did not secure podium finishes in these events, the experience gained by Prince, Campbell, Morrison, and Williams at the World Indoors 2025 is invaluable. With eyes now set on the upcoming outdoor season and the push toward the Paris 2025 World Championships, these athletes will look to build on their performances and continue their pursuit of excellence on the global stage.

Prince summed it up best: “This is just a stepping stone. The best is yet to come.”