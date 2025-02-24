Sports

Powell blasts ICC’s potential West Indies demotion, calls for unity and support for Coach Sammy

Former West Indies batsman Ricardo Powell 
By Ben McLeod

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The storm clouds of controversy have gathered over international cricket, as former West Indies batsman Ricardo Powell has vehemently opposed the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rumored plans to demote the West Indies cricket team.

Powell, renowned for his explosive stroke play during his heyday, warned that such a drastic decision could spell disaster for both the region’s cricketers and the sport’s development in the Caribbean.

A blow to the spirit of Caribbean cricket

Expressing his grave concerns during a candid conversation with Andre Errol Baptiste on Face of Sports on WESN TV last Thursday, Powell did not mince words in criticizing the potential demotion.

“I don’t think West Indies should be demoted. I think it will definitely put a damper on the spirit of the players and also the region,” Powell stated, his frustration evident. “I still think that West Indies have the talent necessary to compete at the highest level against all these teams. It’s just a matter of how much opportunity they are getting to play the better teams and how often.”

The West Indies, once a dominant force in world cricket, have struggled in recent years to reclaim their former glory days of dominance. However, Powell firmly believes that the talent pipeline remains strong and that with the right structural improvements, the team can resurrect its competitive edge.

Financial motives or fair play?

In a pointed critique, Powell suggested that the ICC’s rumored plans to downgrade the West Indies might be influenced by financial considerations rather than cricketing merit. The possibility of demotion, he argued, ignores the potential that still exists within Caribbean cricket.

His concerns reflect long-standing frustrations within the region over limited opportunities to compete against the world’s best, which in turn affects the growth and readiness of emerging players.

A call for strategic change within CWI

While Powell stood firmly against ICC’s proposed move, he also acknowledged the urgent need for reform within Cricket West Indies (CWI). He called for greater cooperation between the governing body and the region’s top talent, advocating for a more inclusive approach to player selection.

“If the best players are not available for selection due to systemic issues, we will always be fighting an uphill battle,” Powell stressed.

His remarks underscore the ongoing challenges of player availability, administration, and cricket infrastructure that have hindered West Indies’ ability to consistently field its best squad.

A new era for West Indies cricket

Amidst his critique of the ICC and the CWI, Powell offered his full support for newly appointed West Indies all-format coach and sole selector Darren Sammy. He urged fans, stakeholders, and regional cricket enthusiasts to give the former West Indies captain the necessary time to reshape the team’s fortunes.

“I think people of the West Indies are always, I would say, afraid of change, but they’re always very sceptical of changes,” Powell observed. “For me, I’m always one not to judge immediately. And I always like to see, as the great Ted Lasso would say, ‘be curious, not judgemental.’”

His reference to the beloved fictional coach underscored his belief in patience, optimism, and the power of transformation. He rallied the Caribbean cricketing community to unite behind Sammy’s vision, trusting the process rather than jumping to premature conclusions.

What’s next for West Indies cricket?

As speculation swirls around the ICC’s intentions, Powell’s impassioned plea serves as a wake-up call for both West Indies cricket authorities and global cricket administrators. With the Caribbean’s rich history of cricketing excellence at stake, the coming months will be pivotal in determining whether the region’s once-feared cricketing powerhouse can stave off relegation and reclaim its standing on the world stage.

For Powell, one thing is clear: demotion is not an option—the West Indies must fight to preserve their place among cricket’s elite.

