Patrick Husbands Wins Glorious Song with Strong Stretch Run

Woodbine legend Patrick Husbands produced a brilliant stretch run aboard 3-1 chance Aubrieta to clinch the CAN$150 000 Glorious Song at the celebrated southern Ontario oval on Saturday.

Up against the two-year-old fillies, the 48-year-old raced the Mark Casse-trained bay filly off the pace in the seven-furlong trip before exploding at the top of the stretch and reeling in the leaders to reach the wire confidently by two lengths in a time of one minute, 22.85 seconds.

For Aubrieta, it was her maiden stakes win after ending second in the Shady Well Stakes earlier this month, following her winning debut last month.

“I got on her last week and breezed her in 49 [seconds] and she showed me she was a champion. I said she is not the same horse [which ran in the Shady Well],” Husbands said afterward.

“She showed me after [that] race that she was the best horse in the race. She galloped out like the winner.

“When I got back to the [jockeys] room, I called Mark after the race and said, ‘boss, she wanted to win so bad. She still thinks she won.’”

Nineteen-to-one bet Fulminate darted to the front chased by Fifth Anniversary, with Shady Wells winner Marie Mackay stalking from third, and Husbands keeping Aubrieta within striking distance.

Marie Mackay took over the running at the three-eighths as Fulminate faded and was joined by Fifth Anniversary, as the race turned for home.

However, Aubrieta was full of running, Husbands bringing her with a thundering run down the center of the track to dominate the deep stretch.

Patrick Husbands has 56 wins in the campaign which got underway June 12 and wraps December 5.

CMC