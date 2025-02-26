National pride soars as St. Lucia Cross awarded to cricket, track, and high jump legends

CASTRIES, St. Lucia – In a moment of national reverence and celebration, St. Lucia has honored three of its most illustrious sporting figures—Daren Julius Garvey Sammy, Julien Alfred, and Levern Donaline Spencer—with the prestigious St. Lucia Cross, the country’s second-highest national distinction.

Conferred as part of the nation’s Independence Day celebrations, the accolade stands as a resounding tribute to their unparalleled contributions to cricket, track and field, and high jump, respectively.

Daren Sammy’s storied legacy

At 41 years old, Daren Sammy is more than just a celebrated cricketer—he is a symbol of resilience, leadership, and unwavering national pride. The current all-format head coach of the West Indies men’s team, Sammy’s name is etched in history as the only captain to lead the Caribbean side to two T20 World Cup titles—in 2012 and 2016.

His glittering career also includes a victorious campaign in the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy, a feat that cemented his place among the cricketing elite. In 2023, Sammy once again proved his strategic prowess, guiding the St. Lucia Kings to their first-ever Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title, a crowning moment for both him and the nation.

Beyond his on-field heroics, Sammy has earned international recognition. Knighted as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2017, he has also been honored with Pakistan’s highest civilian medal, Nishan-e-Pakistan (2020), and granted honorary citizenship for his efforts in reviving international cricket in the country.

Upon receiving the St. Lucia Cross, Sammy expressed his profound gratitude: “At this point, I would like to thank the Government of St. Lucia for awarding me the St. Lucia Cross. It is surreal and it has highlighted my contribution to sports. I am humbled, yet honored to receive this award.”

St. Lucia’s track & field trailblazer

At just 23 years old, Julien Alfred has not only rewritten history—she has redefined St. Lucia’s place on the world stage. Her electrifying performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics turned dreams into reality as she became the first-ever St. Lucian Olympic gold medalist, seizing victory in the women’s 100 meters.

She further solidified her place in history with a silver medal in the 200 meters and earlier in 2024, clinched the World Indoor Championship title in the 60 meters, a testament to her sheer dominance in sprinting.

Her meteoric rise and indelible mark on athletics prompted St. Lucia’s Parliament to declare September 27 as Julien Alfred Day, a remarkable honor that reflects the depth of her impact on the nation.

With the St. Lucia Cross now added to her growing list of accolades, Alfred has firmly established herself as one of the Caribbean’s greatest sprinters of all time.

The pinnacle of St. Lucia’s high jump legacy

A true pioneer of St. Lucian athletics, Levern Spencer has long been regarded as the nation’s finest high jumper. Now 40 years old and retired, Spencer’s career spanned over two decades of excellence, including four Olympic appearances and a staggering eight World Championship campaigns.

A formidable competitor on the world stage, Spencer has claimed gold medals at both the Commonwealth Games and the Pan-American Games, etching her name in the annals of Caribbean sporting greatness.

Her unwavering dedication and elite performances have set a precedent for generations of aspiring athletes, and the St. Lucia Cross serves as a fitting tribute to her extraordinary career and enduring legacy.

A nation celebrates its sporting heroes

As St. Lucia commemorated another year of independence, the conferral of the St. Lucia Cross on Sammy, Alfred, and Spencer signified more than just individual achievement—it represented a nation’s deep admiration and gratitude for its champions.

Through cricket, sprinting, and high jump, these three icons have carried St. Lucia’s flag to the pinnacle of global sports, inspiring generations to dream big, defy limits, and embrace excellence.

In their triumphs, St. Lucia finds its pride—and in their legacies, a nation’s sporting future shines ever brighter.