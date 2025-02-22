NewsCaribbeanSt. Lucia

Saint Lucia celebrates 46 years of independence with pride and festivities

saint lucia independence day
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Saint Lucia marks its 46th anniversary of independence today, February 22, with a day of national pride and celebration. Citizens across the island are gathering for official ceremonies, cultural performances, and community events, highlighting the nation’s progress since gaining independence from Britain in 1979.

Due to infrastructure concerns at Mindoo Phillip Park following recent rainfall, organizers have announced venue changes for key events. The Independence Military Parade will now take place at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground at 10 a.m. Later in the day, the Independence Celebratory Rally and the Saint Lucia All Stars Concert have been moved to The Sab (Vigie Playing Field). The rally will begin at 12 p.m., followed by the concert at 4 p.m., featuring local stars like Sly the Artiste, Shemmy J, Arthur Allain, and Ezra D’funmachine, backed by DYP.

Other planned festivities remain unchanged. Super Moto will take over the Castries Waterfront from 10 a.m., bringing high-energy motorsport action to the capital. Meanwhile, the Seafood Festival at the Castries Fisheries Complex will also begin at 10 a.m., offering live entertainment and a showcase of Saint Lucia’s best seafood cuisine.

US congratulates Saint Lucia

Among the many international well-wishers, the United States formally acknowledged Saint Lucia’s milestone. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended congratulations, stating:

“On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate all the people of Saint Lucia on the celebration of their 46th anniversary of independence.”

- Advertisement -

Rubio also emphasized the strong security partnership between the two nations, noting:

“Together, we are working to advance security and prosperity for the American and Saint Lucian peoples. Saint Lucia’s partnership with the United States in the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative places your island nation at the forefront of many security issues with a direct effect on our regional security, including combating the flow of illegal narcotics and fighting criminal networks. I want to recognize the Saint Lucian government for the strong partnership in developing forensic laboratory capabilities in your nation, which are enhancing U.S.-Caribbean law enforcement cooperation. Our relationship will continue to deepen as we explore ways to deter illegal migration across the Hemisphere.”

As Saint Lucia celebrates this historic milestone, the day’s festivities serve as a reminder of the nation’s resilience and cultural vibrancy, bringing people together in unity and pride.

More Stories

donald trump

Caribbean leaders will invite US President Donald Trump to the region

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders are seeking to invite U.S. President Donald Trump to visit the region for discussions on U.S.-Caribbean relations, Antigua and Barbuda...
Founder of Haiti orphanage Michael Geilenfeld convicted in US court of abusing minors

Founder of Haiti orphanage Michael Geilenfeld convicted in US court of abusing minors

MIAMI — A jury in Miami has convicted Michael Geilenfeld, the founder of an orphanage in Haiti, of sexually abusing boys at his facility...
Trinidad police recover 600 military-grade ammunition in Couva

Trinidad police recover 600 military-grade ammunition in Couva

Police from the Trinidad Police Service uncovered 600 rounds of military-grade ammunition after an overnight stakeout at an empty lot in Couva, though no...
CAF and Barbados sign USD 75 Million agreement to boost tourism development

CAF and Barbados sign USD $75M agreement to boost tourism development

The CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean and the Government of Barbados have finalized a USD $75 million financing agreement...
CARICOM Leaders Urged to Support Paris Agreement and Maintain 1.5°C Global Warming Limit

CARICOM leaders urged to support Paris Agreement and maintain 1.5°C global warming limit

As the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders approach the final day of their three-day summit on Friday, they are being urged to raise their voices...
UN Secretary-General Guterres wants UN to assume funding for mission to fight gangs in Haiti

UN Secretary-General Guterres wants UN to assume funding for mission to fight gangs in Haiti

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced on Wednesday that he will request the UN to take on the financial responsibility for the structural and...
Regional leaders accepting US decision to deport illegal Caribbean nationals

Regional leaders accepting US decision to deport illegal Caribbean nationals

Leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have largely accepted the U.S. decision to deport nationals from the region who are residing illegally in the...
CARICOM Caribbean general elections

Caribbean general elections 2025: Several countries head to the polls this year

As several Caribbean nations gear up for general elections in 2025, political parties and candidates are preparing for crucial battles that will shape their...
Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Yan Jiarong defends China’s record in the region

Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Yan Jiarong defends China’s record in the region

Days after U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish urged The Bahamas to resist China's “malign” influence, Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas, Yan Jiarong, defended...
Grenada opposition leader Keith Mitchell

Former Grenada Prime Minister Keith Mitchell resigns as opposition leader

Former Prime Minister of Grenada Dr. Keith Mitchell has officially stepped down as Leader of the Opposition, New National Party (NNP), effective today. Dr....

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Geoffrey Maxwell

Geoffrey Maxwell, former Jamaica footballer and coach, has died

Skip to content