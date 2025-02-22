Saint Lucia celebrates 46 years of independence with pride and festivities

Saint Lucia marks its 46th anniversary of independence today, February 22, with a day of national pride and celebration. Citizens across the island are gathering for official ceremonies, cultural performances, and community events, highlighting the nation’s progress since gaining independence from Britain in 1979.

Due to infrastructure concerns at Mindoo Phillip Park following recent rainfall, organizers have announced venue changes for key events. The Independence Military Parade will now take place at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground at 10 a.m. Later in the day, the Independence Celebratory Rally and the Saint Lucia All Stars Concert have been moved to The Sab (Vigie Playing Field). The rally will begin at 12 p.m., followed by the concert at 4 p.m., featuring local stars like Sly the Artiste, Shemmy J, Arthur Allain, and Ezra D’funmachine, backed by DYP.

Other planned festivities remain unchanged. Super Moto will take over the Castries Waterfront from 10 a.m., bringing high-energy motorsport action to the capital. Meanwhile, the Seafood Festival at the Castries Fisheries Complex will also begin at 10 a.m., offering live entertainment and a showcase of Saint Lucia’s best seafood cuisine.

US congratulates Saint Lucia

Among the many international well-wishers, the United States formally acknowledged Saint Lucia’s milestone. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended congratulations, stating:

“On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate all the people of Saint Lucia on the celebration of their 46th anniversary of independence.”

Rubio also emphasized the strong security partnership between the two nations, noting:

“Together, we are working to advance security and prosperity for the American and Saint Lucian peoples. Saint Lucia’s partnership with the United States in the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative places your island nation at the forefront of many security issues with a direct effect on our regional security, including combating the flow of illegal narcotics and fighting criminal networks. I want to recognize the Saint Lucian government for the strong partnership in developing forensic laboratory capabilities in your nation, which are enhancing U.S.-Caribbean law enforcement cooperation. Our relationship will continue to deepen as we explore ways to deter illegal migration across the Hemisphere.”

As Saint Lucia celebrates this historic milestone, the day’s festivities serve as a reminder of the nation’s resilience and cultural vibrancy, bringing people together in unity and pride.