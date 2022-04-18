More Medals for Jamaica on Morning of Carifta’s Final Day

Jamaica added four more medals in the morning session on Monday’s final day of the three-day Carifta Games being held inside Kingston’s National Stadium.

Serena Cole, who led off the Jamaican girls’ Under-20 4x100m relay World Record team on Sunday night, won the Under-20 long jump with 5.89m ahead of Kayssia Hudson of French Guiana with 5.77m. Third place went to Cole’s compatriot Kay-Lagay Clarke with 5.64m.

Cole had also posted the 5.89m on her second and fifth attempts in a consistent series of jumping.

- Advertisement -

Cole’s teammate Annishka McDonald claimed gold in the girls’ Under-20 high jump when she cleared 1.75m. Her teammate Malaika Cunningham was second with 1.70m, while Grenada’s Ahsharean Enoe was third with 1.65m.

Meanwhile, Dior-Rae Scott of The Bahamas smashed the girls’ Carifta Games Under-17 javelin record when she posted 44.57m on her third attempt to follow in the footsteps of her countryman Keyshawn Strachan who had set a Games record of 79.89m.

Cassar Kenika of Trinidad and Tobago was second with 42.86m, and third was Suerena Alexander of Grenada with 42.57m.

The Jamaicans have increased their medals tally to 58, including 28 gold, 20 silver, and ten bronze, well ahead in the race for championship honors.

The 49th Carifta Games come to an end with Monday’s evening session.