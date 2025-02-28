Minister Grange assures National Stadium track will be ready for Champs

Kingston, Jamaica – With anticipation mounting ahead of the National Stadium’s running track resurfacing project, Minister of Sport Olivia Grange has offered a firm assurance—the work is proceeding exactly as planned and will be completed on time.

During a site visit to Independence Park on Wednesday afternoon, Minister Grange met with representatives from Rekortan, the specialized company responsible for the resurfacing, and walked through the detailed project timeline.

‘We’re on track,’ says Grange

After reviewing the status of the project, Grange expressed full confidence that the resurfacing would be completed in time for the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships (Champs).

“We’re on track based on the work plan and the timelines that have been established,” Grange assured, emphasizing the careful coordination between Rekortan and the Independence Park Limited (IPL) team overseeing the project.

Backing her confidence was Doug Stone, Rekortan’s Vice President for North America, who personally guaranteed that the work would stay on schedule.

Round-the-clock effort to meet deadlines

Grange outlined some of the key processes currently underway to ensure the project remains on pace.

“The team from Rekortan, including their vice president, has assured me that they will complete the work in time for Champs,” she explained. “They showed me the work plan, walked me through it, and highlighted areas that require additional treatment. They have already identified sections of the track that need cutting and repair, and they are prepared to work day and night to meet the deadline.”

The resurfacing process involves multiple meticulous steps, including an initial deep clean of the track, with another round of washing planned before further treatment is applied to specific problem areas.

Football match will not disrupt work

Addressing concerns that the CONCACAF Champions Cup match scheduled for March 13 at the National Stadium could disrupt progress, Grange was quick to dismiss any fears.

“The date for the football match is already factored into the work plan, so it will not affect the resurfacing schedule,” she reassured.

While confident in the team’s ability to meet deadlines, Minister Grange acknowledged that only unforeseen natural disasters could derail the plan.

“I am satisfied that the work will be completed as scheduled, barring acts of God,” she concluded.

With the nation’s premier athletics event fast approaching, all eyes will remain on the National Stadium’s track, but for now, the message is clear: Jamaica’s world-class athletes will have a freshly resurfaced track to compete on come Champs.