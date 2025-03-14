Sports

Messi scores in Jamaica as Cavalier exits Champions Cup with pride

Messi scores in Jamaica
Photo: Inter Miami FC
By Ian Burnett

On a night when football fans packed the National Stadium in Kingston, one name was on everyone’s lips—Lionel Messi.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner graced the pitch, scoring a late goal to seal Inter Miami’s 2-0 victory over Cavalier FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. While the match ended in a 4-0 aggregate defeat for the Jamaican side, Cavalier’s head coach, Rudolph Speid, remained upbeat, insisting his team had put on a respectable performance against a world-class opponent.

A strong start for Cavalier

From the opening whistle on Thursday, Cavalier showed they were not intimidated. A floated ball in the fourth minute nearly connected with Dwayne Allen, offering a glimpse of their attacking intent. Inter Miami, however, soon found their rhythm, with Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez both testing Cavalier’s defense.

The turning point came in the 35th minute when Christopher Ainsworth’s wild challenge on Tadeo Allende resulted in a penalty. Suárez calmly slotted the ball home off the left upright in the 37th minute, giving Inter Miami the lead on the night and 3-0 on aggregate. Despite increased pressure, Cavalier held firm, limiting the deficit to 1-0 at halftime.

The moment everyone was waiting for

Then came the moment the stadium had been waiting for. Eight minutes into the second half, Messi stepped onto the field to thunderous applause. Immediately, he showcased his brilliance, twisting and turning outside the box before firing a shot just over the crossbar. His presence electrified the crowd and brought another level of intensity to the game.

Cavalier substitute Kaile Auvray provided a glimmer of hope, dancing past his marker to unleash a shot, only to be denied by the Inter Miami goalkeeper. But as the match neared its conclusion, Messi delivered his signature magic, breaking through the defense and slotting the ball past goalkeeper Vino Barclett in stoppage time.

‘Nothing to be ashamed of’ – Speid

Despite the defeat, Speid saw plenty of positives. “This is really nothing to be ashamed of,” he emphasized. “They have everything going for them, and I think this was a credible performance from Cavalier.”

Reflecting on the game plan, Speid said in some respects they executed well. “Miami didn’t break us down or get behind us for one-on-one shots at the goalkeeper,” he added. He also said the penalty was unfortunate, and the second goal came when they tried to push for an equalizer. “But that’s football—mistakes against top teams cost you.”

A historic moment for Jamaican football

Comparing the night to the legendary visit of Pelé in the 1970s, Speid believes Messi’s presence will have a lasting impact. “It was electrifying—everyone came to see him. I think a lot more young players will want to play the game because of this.”

Beyond the result, he sees Cavalier evolving. “We’ve moved out of just being a local club to becoming an international team. The fact that we hosted a game like this, with a sold-out stadium and more people outside, speaks volumes.”

Lessons learned and looking ahead

Speid took away two key lessons: “You can’t make mistakes against good teams. And if we had kept our composure with our passes, the game would have been easier.” Still, he remains optimistic. “Last year, we were just trying to survive. This year, we competed on even terms for much of the game. By next year, we’ll get it right.”

