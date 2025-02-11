Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw returns in style, propels team to FA Cup quarters

Manchester, England – In a moment of sheer resilience and defiance, Khadija “Bunny” Shaw returned to the pitch for Manchester City, marking her comeback with a sublime goal in their 3-1 triumph over Leicester City in the FA Cup fifth round.

Shaw’s return came after a tumultuous week, during which she sat out City’s midweek League Cup semi-final against Arsenal to safeguard her mental well-being, following a torrent of racist and misogynistic abuse on social media. The club swiftly condemned the vile attacks and confirmed an official investigation into the matter.

Despite the emotional toll, the Jamaican forward stepped onto the field at Joie Stadium, proving once again why she is City’s record goal scorer.

Steely determination amidst adversity

The gritty forward, who had also been recovering from injury, started the match on the bench but made her entrance in the second half with City already 2-0 up—thanks to goals from Leila Ouahabi and new signing Kerolin. Just 13 minutes after her introduction, Shaw found the back of the net, extending City’s lead before Nelly Las pulled one back for Leicester.

- Advertisement -

Her goal was more than just a number on the scoresheet—it was a powerful response to the negativity she endured, a testament to her resilience and unbreakable spirit.

Manager backs Shaw’s strength and comeback

City manager Gareth Taylor expressed his admiration for the way Shaw handled the ordeal and believes this goal will bolster her confidence.

“I think that will give her a lot of confidence,” Taylor told the BBC. “She’s coming out of a team in a time where you don’t really want that to happen, particularly when she’s coming back from injury as well.”

Taylor, like many in the football community, has rallied behind the star forward, emphasizing that no player should have to endure such abuse.

A symbolic goal, a renewed focus

With her return to the scoresheet, Shaw has not only reaffirmed her importance to Manchester City’s attack but also sent a powerful message that she refuses to be broken by hate.

As City marches forward into the FA Cup quarterfinals, Shaw’s unwavering resolve will be instrumental in their quest for silverware—and in the broader fight against discrimination in football.