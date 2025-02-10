Maloney breaks Millrose Games record, sets world-leading 800m time

New York, USA – Shafiqua Maloney delivered a breath-taking performance at the 117th Millrose Games, rewriting history as she stormed to a meet record 1:59.07 minutes in the women’s 800 meters at the prestigious Armory Track & Field Center in New York.

Not only did the Vincentian Olympic finalist clinch victory in emphatic fashion, but she also catapulted herself to the top of the world rankings, stamping her authority on the 2025 season. The dominant display saw her outpace Americans Olivia Baker (2:00.02) and Kaela Edwards (2:00.14), sending a clear message to her competitors: she is here to conquer.

Fueled by determination, powered by faith

Maloney’s meteoric rise in the sport has been defined by relentless dedication and an unyielding belief in her ability. After finishing an agonizing fourth at the Paris Olympics last year, she has used the experience as fuel to elevate her craft.

“I want to be among the best,” Maloney asserted, her voice brimming with conviction. “I know it takes hard work to do that, and I’ve been putting in the work. I’m trusting in God first and foremost, myself, my training, and my coach.”

The 25-year-old star, already regarded as one of the most electrifying middle-distance runners, is embracing the gruelling demands of elite competition as she chases Olympic glory.

A masterful plan, a relentless execution

Maloney credits her record-breaking feat to the months of intense preparation under the guidance of her coach, who has pushed her limits in ways she never imagined.

“I’ve been training hard the past couple of months,” she revealed. “At the beginning of the season, coach had me running miles, and he told me that whatever it came down to, I’ve got what it takes to finish.”

His keen insights and unwavering confidence have proven pivotal in her rapid progression.

“At the end of the day, he sees things that I cannot see. When I’m finished running, he’s the one that gives me confidence. He tells me, ‘This is what we need to work on, this is what you did well, and this is what we can improve.’ It’s a collective effort to get to where I want to be.”

Eyes on Olympic gold

While the Millrose Games triumph marks another milestone in Maloney’s glittering career, she remains hungry for more, with her sights firmly set on the next Olympic Games.

“I want to be among the best of the best. I’m out here today, and I’m here to work my way to that,” she declared, leaving no doubt that her journey to greatness is far from over.

With unshakable determination, a world-leading time, and a record-breaking performance under her belt, Shafiqua Maloney is no longer just a contender—she is a force to be reckoned with.