Mahfood and Walters dominate All Jamaica Senior Squash Championships in electrifying finals

Under the dazzling lights of the Liguanea Club in New Kingston, the 45th All Jamaica Senior Squash Championships reached a thrilling climax on Saturday night.

A packed audience witnessed intense battles, precision play, and moments of sheer brilliance as top-seeded contenders Mary Mahfood and Lewis Walters showcased their dominance, securing the coveted national titles. With superior fitness, impeccable ball placement, and decisive court strategies, the two champions left no doubt about their supremacy.

Mahfood’s relentless power secures fourth title

In the highly anticipated women’s final, defending champion Mary Mahfood squared off against second seed Mehar Trahan in a contest that kept the crowd on edge. The match opened with an electrifying exchange of shots as both players fought to claim the upper hand. Trahan, determined and relentless, matched Mahfood rally for rally. But Mahfood’s signature power game proved the difference, allowing her to edge out the first game 13-11.

The second game saw Trahan take an early lead, surging ahead 5-4 before Mahfood responded with resilience. A gripping back-and-forth ensued, culminating in a dramatic 12-10 win for Mahfood. Trahan made a bold wardrobe change for the third set, donning a gold-colored shirt, perhaps as a symbolic nod to her championship aspirations. However, gold remained elusive. Mahfood, locked in and focused, stormed through the final game with commanding dominance, racing to an 11-2 finish.

With the victory, Mahfood secured her fourth national title, completing a stellar campaign in which she lost just one game throughout the tournament.

“This one feels exciting,” Mahfood shared, reflecting on her triumph. “I came out here with the mindset to have fun, and that’s exactly what I did. I’m so impressed by the sport and the young talent stepping up. There’s so much potential, and I’m just happy to be here.”

In the third-place playoff, Katherine Risden clinched the bronze medal after overcoming Sanjana Nallapati in straight sets, winning 11-7, 11-7, 12-10.

Walters claims first title with tactical mastery

The men’s final saw top-seeded Lewis Walters face off against Bruce Burrowes in a match that, while filled with high-caliber squash, lacked the nerve-wracking tension of its female counterpart. Walters moved with quiet precision across the court, dictating play and controlling the tempo with calculated accuracy.

Burrowes, known for his exceptional endurance and ability to outwork opponents, appeared to struggle with fatigue, a lingering effect from his grueling five-set semi-final the night before. Walters capitalized on this, methodically dismantling Burrowes’ defenses to secure an emphatic 11-6, 11-3, 11-5 victory.

Claiming his maiden All Jamaica Senior Squash Championship title, Walters reflected on his performance: “I played really well today. I think I probably got through my semi-final match a little more comfortably than Bruce did. He had a long five-setter, and that definitely played a role tonight. I’m just really happy with how I performed this week.”

In the battle for third place, Jonathan Walker edged out Tahjia Lumley in a fiercely contested four-setter, securing victory with scores of 11-6, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8.

A championship on the rise

Reflecting on the tournament’s success, Karen Anderson, president of the Jamaica Squash Association and a 13-time national champion, expressed her delight at the sport’s growing momentum.

“Squash is on the rebound. We’ve been on a strong trajectory in terms of the sport itself, the crowd support, and the level of play among our athletes. This year’s championship was incredibly exciting.”

Anderson also hinted at a packed calendar ahead, revealing that Jamaica will host the Caribbean Championship in November, a major event that promises to elevate the profile of squash in the region.

As the curtains closed on another electrifying edition of the All Jamaica Senior Squash Championships, Mahfood and Walters stood tall as the undisputed champions of Jamaican squash, their performances a testament to skill, endurance, and unyielding determination.