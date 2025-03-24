Sports

Mahfood and Walters dominate All Jamaica Senior Squash Championships in electrifying finals

Senior Squash Championships
All Jamaica Squash champions Lewis Walters (2nd left) and Mary Mahfood (3rd left) celebrate with Alan Beckford (left) – General Manager at the SDF, Chanel Simpson (2nd right) – Head of Private Wealth at Grace Kennedy Capital Management, and Karen
By Ian Burnett

Under the dazzling lights of the Liguanea Club in New Kingston, the 45th All Jamaica Senior Squash Championships reached a thrilling climax on Saturday night.

A packed audience witnessed intense battles, precision play, and moments of sheer brilliance as top-seeded contenders Mary Mahfood and Lewis Walters showcased their dominance, securing the coveted national titles. With superior fitness, impeccable ball placement, and decisive court strategies, the two champions left no doubt about their supremacy.

Mahfood’s relentless power secures fourth title

In the highly anticipated women’s final, defending champion Mary Mahfood squared off against second seed Mehar Trahan in a contest that kept the crowd on edge. The match opened with an electrifying exchange of shots as both players fought to claim the upper hand. Trahan, determined and relentless, matched Mahfood rally for rally. But Mahfood’s signature power game proved the difference, allowing her to edge out the first game 13-11.

The second game saw Trahan take an early lead, surging ahead 5-4 before Mahfood responded with resilience. A gripping back-and-forth ensued, culminating in a dramatic 12-10 win for Mahfood. Trahan made a bold wardrobe change for the third set, donning a gold-colored shirt, perhaps as a symbolic nod to her championship aspirations. However, gold remained elusive. Mahfood, locked in and focused, stormed through the final game with commanding dominance, racing to an 11-2 finish.

With the victory, Mahfood secured her fourth national title, completing a stellar campaign in which she lost just one game throughout the tournament.

- Advertisement -

“This one feels exciting,” Mahfood shared, reflecting on her triumph. “I came out here with the mindset to have fun, and that’s exactly what I did. I’m so impressed by the sport and the young talent stepping up. There’s so much potential, and I’m just happy to be here.”

In the third-place playoff, Katherine Risden clinched the bronze medal after overcoming Sanjana Nallapati in straight sets, winning 11-7, 11-7, 12-10.

Walters claims first title with tactical mastery

The men’s final saw top-seeded Lewis Walters face off against Bruce Burrowes in a match that, while filled with high-caliber squash, lacked the nerve-wracking tension of its female counterpart. Walters moved with quiet precision across the court, dictating play and controlling the tempo with calculated accuracy.

Burrowes, known for his exceptional endurance and ability to outwork opponents, appeared to struggle with fatigue, a lingering effect from his grueling five-set semi-final the night before. Walters capitalized on this, methodically dismantling Burrowes’ defenses to secure an emphatic 11-6, 11-3, 11-5 victory.

Claiming his maiden All Jamaica Senior Squash Championship title, Walters reflected on his performance: “I played really well today. I think I probably got through my semi-final match a little more comfortably than Bruce did. He had a long five-setter, and that definitely played a role tonight. I’m just really happy with how I performed this week.”

In the battle for third place, Jonathan Walker edged out Tahjia Lumley in a fiercely contested four-setter, securing victory with scores of 11-6, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8.

A championship on the rise

Reflecting on the tournament’s success, Karen Anderson, president of the Jamaica Squash Association and a 13-time national champion, expressed her delight at the sport’s growing momentum.

“Squash is on the rebound. We’ve been on a strong trajectory in terms of the sport itself, the crowd support, and the level of play among our athletes. This year’s championship was incredibly exciting.”

Anderson also hinted at a packed calendar ahead, revealing that Jamaica will host the Caribbean Championship in November, a major event that promises to elevate the profile of squash in the region.

As the curtains closed on another electrifying edition of the All Jamaica Senior Squash Championships, Mahfood and Walters stood tall as the undisputed champions of Jamaican squash, their performances a testament to skill, endurance, and unyielding determination.

More Stories

Wayne Pinnock in action in the men's long jump final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games inside Stade de France on Tuesday evening.

Jamaica ends World Indoors in spectacular style with triple medal haul

Jamaican long jumper Wayne Pinnock came agonizingly close to gold at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, on Sunday, delivering a...
Devynne Charlton

Devynne Charlton defends 60m hurdles title in historic Nanjing final

Devynne Charlton reaffirmed her dominance in the 60m hurdles, successfully defending her World Indoor Championship title in a breathtaking final in Nanjing on Sunday. The...
Kingston College members celebrate with the Mortimer Geddes Trophy after retaining the boys' title at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Champs at the National Stadium on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Jamaica’s next generation of track and field titans ready to conquer Champs 25

Kingston, Jamaica – As the nation’s premier high school track and field event, the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships (Champs) looms on the horizon, anticipation is at an all-time...
Demario Prince

Prince and Campbell fight to the finish in World Indoors 60m hurdles final

In a fiercely contested final at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Jamaica’s Demario Prince and Jerome Campbell showcased determination and resilience, finishing sixth...
Jodi Munn-Barrow

Jodi Munn-Barrow claims victory in landmark win for women’s golf

Jamaica’s Jodi Munn-Barrow has added another illustrious chapter to her storied golf career, emerging victorious at the prestigious Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open revently. Overcoming...
Reggae Boyz revamp line-up with Bailey, Hayden for USA Nations League Quarter-finals showdown

Reggae Boyz escape St. Vincent stalemate thanks to Leon Bailey’s late penalty

Jamaica’s head coach Steve McClaren did not mince words after the Reggae Boyz narrowly avoided an embarrassing defeat in their CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary...
Soca Warriors trinidad

Late heroics propel Soca Warriors past Cuba in Gold Cup showdown

In a battle of resilience and determination, Trinidad and Tobago clawed their way back from an early deficit to claim a 2-1 victory over...
Raymond Richards

Jamaica’s Raymond Richards soars to high jump bronze in thrilling senior debut at World Indoors

Jamaican high jumper Raymond Richards made a remarkable entrance onto the global stage, securing a historic bronze medal at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in China. In his senior international debut,...
Cricket West Indies

WIPA and CWI reinforce player protection in wake of harassment claims

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to player safety and professional integrity following allegations of sexual...
Steve McClaren

Steve McClaren’s measured approach as Jamaica prepares for S. Vincent test

The road to the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup begins on Friday for Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz as they take on hosts St Vincent and the...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Wayne Pinnock in action in the men's long jump final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games inside Stade de France on Tuesday evening.

Jamaica ends World Indoors in spectacular style with triple medal haul

Skip to content