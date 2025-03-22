Late heroics propel Soca Warriors past Cuba in Gold Cup showdown

In a battle of resilience and determination, Trinidad and Tobago clawed their way back from an early deficit to claim a 2-1 victory over Cuba in the first leg of their CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier in Santiago de Cuba on Friday.

Under the leadership of head coach Dwight Yorke, the Soca Warriors displayed composure and attacking intent after conceding an early goal, setting the stage for a crucial second-leg showdown.

Cuba strikes first, Warriors respond

The match got off to a dramatic start when Cuba stunned their visitors with a well-orchestrated goal in the sixth minute. Maykel Reyes delivered a pinpoint assist to Yasnier Matos, who showed clinical finishing to put the hosts ahead. The early strike rattled the Soca Warriors, but rather than wilt under pressure, they regrouped with urgency and purpose.

It didn’t take long for Yorke’s men to respond. In the 20th minute, Isaiah Lee brought the visitors level with a simple yet vital tap-in from close range after brilliant work down the left flank by Tyrese Spicer. The equalizer injected fresh energy into the Soca Warriors, who began asserting themselves in midfield and pressing Cuba’s defense with greater intensity.

Yeates delivers the winner

The breakthrough came early in the second half. In the 53rd minute, Steffen Yeates latched onto a loose ball inside the box and fired a well-placed left-footed shot past the Cuban goalkeeper to hand Trinidad and Tobago the lead. The goal sent a wave of confidence through the team as they shifted focus to maintaining their advantage.

Cuba, desperate for a way back, pushed forward in search of an equalizer. However, the Soca Warriors’ defense remained resolute, absorbing pressure and frustrating their opponents with disciplined play. With goalkeeper and backline standing firm, Trinidad and Tobago successfully protected their one-goal lead until the final whistle.

Advantage Warriors, but work remains

Despite the victory, Yorke knows the job is far from done. With the second leg looming, the Soca Warriors must remain sharp and avoid complacency.

“We showed great character to come back and win,” Yorke remarked post-match. “But this is only the first step. Cuba is a strong side, and they will come at us hard in the return leg. We need to be even better, more clinical, and make sure we finish the job.”

With a narrow lead in hand, Trinidad and Tobago now turn their attention to next week’s decisive clash, where a disciplined performance at home could see them book their place in the Gold Cup. Yorke’s men have shown their ability to fight back, but now they must prove they can finish the mission.