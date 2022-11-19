Lara part of three-man group to review T20 World Cup debacle

in Australia.Batting icon Brian Lara has been named by Cricket West Indies (CWI) as part of a three-member group which will review West Indies’ shocking early exit from the recent Twenty20 World Cup

The former Test captain, also the region’s all-time run-scorer in the longest format, will be joined by renowned South African coach Mickey Arthur and Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court judge, Justice Patrick Thompson who will chair the group.

Two-time former champions, West Indies lost two of their three qualifiers to Scotland and Ireland to miss out on the Super12 main draw of the T20 World Cup, and CWI said Wednesday the three-member group will “undertake a holistic assessment of all aspects of the team’s preparation and performance at the global tournament.”

- Advertisement -

“CWI is fortunate to have such a knowledgeable and totally independent panel agree to serve West Indies Cricket under challenging circumstances,” said CWI president, Ricky Skerritt. “I am especially grateful for their commitment to lend some of their valuable time to this important review project.

“It is vital that players, coaches, administrators, and all of us who love West Indies cricket, recognize that creating a sustainable learning culture, throughout the organization, is a prerequisite for player growth and team improvement.

“Emotion-based and knee-jerk type decisions have failed CWI repeatedly in the past. I am confident that this independent World Cup review process will produce findings and learnings that should be of great benefit to our cricket system going forward.”

Under their scope of work, the three-member group has been also tasked with examining selection strategy, team and player preparation, player and staff workloads, player development and the role of the Caribbean Premier League in team preparation.

Recommendations are expected to be presented to the CWI board by December 15.

-CMC