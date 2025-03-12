Sports

Khadija Shaw’s brilliance sends Man City to FA Cup semis as Reggae Girlz chase glory

Khadija Shaw
Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw. (Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA)
By Ben McLeod

The FA Cup quarter-finals delivered a rollercoaster of emotions for the Reggae Girlz competing in England, as Khadija “Bunny” Shaw spearheaded Manchester City’s charge into the final four, while Allyson Swaby’s Crystal Palace fell just short in their upset bid against Chelsea.

At Joie Stadium, Shaw was the difference-maker, breaking the deadlock in a dominant 2-0 victory over Aston Villa. Meanwhile, at Kingsmeadow, Swaby’s Palace put up a valiant fight before succumbing to Lauren James’ 64th-minute strike, ending their FA Cup dreams.

For Rebecca Spencer, the Reggae Girlz goalkeeper currently on loan at Chelsea from Tottenham, the quarterfinals could be a stepping stone toward potential silverware, as her team booked a place in the semis with a narrow win.

City’s path to glory continues

In a game where Manchester City controlled possession from the outset, it was always a matter of when, not if, the breakthrough would come.

After a goalless first half, City finally pierced Villa’s resistance in the 53rd minute. A perfectly timed through ball from Mary Fowler sliced through the defense, finding Shaw in stride. The Jamaican striker made no mistake, calmly slotting the ball home to give her side the lead.

- Advertisement -

With Villa’s defense visibly wilting under relentless pressure, City capitalized once more. In the 72nd minute, Dutch star Vivianne Miedema orchestrated a smooth attacking move, setting up Jess Park, who rifled in a clinical finish to seal a 2-0 victory.

The win sets up a tantalizing semi-final showdown against arch-rivals and defending champions Manchester United on April 13, promising an electrifying clash with FA Cup glory on the line.

Swaby’s Palace falls short, Spencer’s Chelsea marches on

While Shaw celebrated, Allyson Swaby faced heartbreak as Crystal Palace’s FA Cup run came to an end against a formidable Chelsea side. Despite holding firm for over an hour, Palace was undone when Lauren James broke through in the 64th minute, netting the game’s only goal.

For Rebecca Spencer, the Jamaican shot-stopper on loan at Chelsea, her team’s victory keeps her FA Cup dream alive. Chelsea now advances to a semi-final showdown with Liverpool, keeping their bid for another trophy on course.

Can Shaw and Spencer claim silverware?

With the FA Cup semifinals set, all eyes will be on Khadija Shaw and Rebecca Spencer as they chase footballing glory.

Manchester City’s showdown with United promises to be an epic battle, while Chelsea’s clash with Liverpool could set the stage for a dramatic final.

One thing is certain—the Reggae Girlz are making their mark in England’s biggest cup competition.

More Stories

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President joins elite delegates in St. Lucia for landmark CONCACAF Congress

Football’s most influential leaders, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, will descend upon St. Lucia this weekend as the island plays host to the 40th...
Shai Hope

Shai Hope’s return powers Barbados Pride for crucial Red Force showdown

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – As the West Indies Championship reaches a decisive phase, Barbados Pride will receive a major boost with the return of West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope for their...
guyana harpy eagles cricket

Harpy Eagles widen lead over Red Force as WI Championship race intensifies

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – With only three rounds left in the West Indies Championship, defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles have reinforced their position at...
West Indies Masters

West Indies Masters stumble in epic run-fest Against India

RAIPUR, India – In a match that turned into a batting spectacle, the West Indies Masters came agonizingly close to pulling off a stunning...
Ottis Gibson

West Indies cricket icon Ottis Gibson strengthens KKR’s coaching arsenal

KOLKATA, India – Ahead of the much-anticipated 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have bolstered their coaching staff with...
Sabina Park

Jamaica eyes cricket history with possible day-night Test against Australia

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The iconic Sabina Park may soon etch its name in cricket history as the potential host of Jamaica’s first-ever day-night pink...
Guyana Golden Jaguars

Guyana’s Golden Jaguars gear up for Gold Cup Qualifiers with dynamic squad announcement

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The road to the prestigious CONCACAF Gold Cup has begun for Guyana’s senior men’s national football team, the Golden Jaguars. On Thursday...
Emrit urges Red Force to stay sharp amid Championship break

Red Force and Harpy Eagles soar to victory in West Indies Championship

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – T&T Red Force delivered a masterclass in bowling on Saturday, clinching a 125-run victory over the West Indies Academy on...
Merissa Aguilleira

Coach Merissa Aguilleira beams with pride after T&T’s commanding Super 50 Final win

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – After eight years of near misses and unwavering determination, the T&T Red Force Divas finally etched their name in history,...
Super50 title Trinidad & Tobago

Barbados succumbs to T&T’s spin barrage in one-sided Super50 final

Trinidad & Tobago’s women’s cricket team delivered a masterful performance, steamrolling Barbados by seven wickets to seize the CG United Women’s Super50 title at...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President joins elite delegates in St. Lucia for landmark CONCACAF...

Skip to content