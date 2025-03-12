Khadija Shaw’s brilliance sends Man City to FA Cup semis as Reggae Girlz chase glory

The FA Cup quarter-finals delivered a rollercoaster of emotions for the Reggae Girlz competing in England, as Khadija “Bunny” Shaw spearheaded Manchester City’s charge into the final four, while Allyson Swaby’s Crystal Palace fell just short in their upset bid against Chelsea.

At Joie Stadium, Shaw was the difference-maker, breaking the deadlock in a dominant 2-0 victory over Aston Villa. Meanwhile, at Kingsmeadow, Swaby’s Palace put up a valiant fight before succumbing to Lauren James’ 64th-minute strike, ending their FA Cup dreams.

For Rebecca Spencer, the Reggae Girlz goalkeeper currently on loan at Chelsea from Tottenham, the quarterfinals could be a stepping stone toward potential silverware, as her team booked a place in the semis with a narrow win.

City’s path to glory continues

In a game where Manchester City controlled possession from the outset, it was always a matter of when, not if, the breakthrough would come.

After a goalless first half, City finally pierced Villa’s resistance in the 53rd minute. A perfectly timed through ball from Mary Fowler sliced through the defense, finding Shaw in stride. The Jamaican striker made no mistake, calmly slotting the ball home to give her side the lead.

With Villa’s defense visibly wilting under relentless pressure, City capitalized once more. In the 72nd minute, Dutch star Vivianne Miedema orchestrated a smooth attacking move, setting up Jess Park, who rifled in a clinical finish to seal a 2-0 victory.

The win sets up a tantalizing semi-final showdown against arch-rivals and defending champions Manchester United on April 13, promising an electrifying clash with FA Cup glory on the line.

Swaby’s Palace falls short, Spencer’s Chelsea marches on

While Shaw celebrated, Allyson Swaby faced heartbreak as Crystal Palace’s FA Cup run came to an end against a formidable Chelsea side. Despite holding firm for over an hour, Palace was undone when Lauren James broke through in the 64th minute, netting the game’s only goal.

For Rebecca Spencer, the Jamaican shot-stopper on loan at Chelsea, her team’s victory keeps her FA Cup dream alive. Chelsea now advances to a semi-final showdown with Liverpool, keeping their bid for another trophy on course.

Can Shaw and Spencer claim silverware?

With the FA Cup semifinals set, all eyes will be on Khadija Shaw and Rebecca Spencer as they chase footballing glory.

Manchester City’s showdown with United promises to be an epic battle, while Chelsea’s clash with Liverpool could set the stage for a dramatic final.

One thing is certain—the Reggae Girlz are making their mark in England’s biggest cup competition.