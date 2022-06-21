Kemar Roach targets 300-wicket club in another few years

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach anticipates continuing at international cricket for a few years yet and as such he’s targeting the 300-wicket club.

He credited “blood sweat and tears” for the achievement of equalling the legendary Michael Holding on 249 wickets, during the opening Test against Bangladesh which finished on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for his seven-wicket haul in the contest at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, said he anticipated continuing at international level for a few years yet, giving him enough time to reach the cherished landmark.

Courtney Walsh (519), Sir Curtly Ambrose (405), Malcolm Marshall (376) and Lance Gibbs (309) are the only West Indies bowlers to have passed 300 wickets.

“[I want to reach] 300 Test wickets. I have 249 now but I still have two to three more years in me,” Roach said.

“I am proud because of how I started. Obviously I came into the team under very difficult conditions and then obviously to build a career and get amongst the greats, is always a good feeling.

“I am always one for stats. I love my stats. I always look at my stats – every night. Even if I’m not playing, I still look at my stats so it’s good to be among the greats. It’s good to be up there with all the fantastic people in West Indies cricket.”

Roach overtook the peerless Sir Gary Sobers (235) during the England series last March and now lies joint sixth on the all-time West Indies list next to Holding.

His next target before the 300 club will be Joel Garner who is fifth on the all-time list with 259 wickets.

Roach is the only active West Indies player with more than 200 Test wickets, the next best being Shannon Gabriel with 161.

On last Saturday’s third day of the opening Test, Roach picked up his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests and now averages 26 from a 72-match career.

“It’s been commitment and hard work and I’ve had to improve on my skill. I lost pace due to injury so I had to improve on my skill,” he said.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, a lot of consistent bowling obviously to get where you want to be in your career. It’s been blood, sweat and tears – blood, sweat and tears – and it’s actually good to go out there and see the results.”

Roach has taken 127 wickets at an average of 23 from 35 Tests over the last 5 ½ years, leaving him among the elite in the world.

However, during that period West Indies have also struggled, winning only 15 of 44 matches, to remain in the bottom half of the International Cricket Council rankings.

Roach said a laser-like focus on his role had kept his motivation high during what had been a difficult period for the Caribbean side.

“You have to focus on your role – that’s me,” Roach explained.

“Obviously I would’ve loved to have won more games but my role is to be the leading bowler, obviously go out there and show fight and put the team in a position to win.

“That’s what I focus on: I just go out there, perform for the team, do whatever the skipper asks, do whatever the team ask, and keep coming [in].”

(CMC)