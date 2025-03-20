JFF backs Paul Simpson to strengthen Reggae Boyz’ World Cup aspirations

The Reggae Boyz are gearing up for a transformative phase with the appointment of former England Under-20 manager Paul Simpson as their assistant coach.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) firmly believes Simpson’s arrival marks a significant step in strengthening the team as they set their sights on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A proven leader with Championship credentials

Simpson, an English-born coach with an impressive résumé, led England to victory in the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, demonstrating his ability to cultivate young talent and implement winning strategies on the international stage. His deep-rooted experience, both as a player and a coach, makes him a powerful addition to the Reggae Boyz’ technical staff.

JFF General Manager Roy Simpson emphasized the value Paul Simpson brings to the team, stating: “I think it is a good appointment based on his experience and his involvement with professional football.”

Tactical expertise and a winning mentality

Paul Simpson’s extensive background includes working with senior-level players and understanding the nuances of high-level competition. His appointment aligns with Jamaica’s ambitions to make a strong statement in the global football arena.

- Advertisement -

“The fact that he has worked at this level with senior players and also played the game himself means he brings a deep understanding of what is required. His experience will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals,” Roy Simpson affirmed.

Beyond his technical knowledge, Paul Simpson is known for his structured and detail-oriented approach, qualities that the JFF believes will be crucial in refining the team’s strategy and execution.

A meticulous approach to success

Roy Simpson further highlighted the coach’s methodical and strategic mindset, which has already been evident in early discussions.

“He is very organized and meticulous in terms of what he wants to accomplish with the players and staff. Even in the few discussions we have had so far, it is clear that he understands the demands of this level and has been exposed to high-level football. We all stand to learn from his experience.”

A bright future for the Reggae Boyz

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Paul Simpson’s expertise is expected to be a game-changer for the Reggae Boyz. His proven track record, tactical acumen, and championship experience position him as a crucial asset in Jamaica’s football evolution.

As the team embarks on its journey toward global football success, the JFF is confident that Simpson’s appointment will inspire, refine, and elevate the Reggae Boyz to new competitive heights.