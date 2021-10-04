Jeadine White rewarded with inclusion to Regage Boyz squad

The heroics of Cavalier FC goalkeeper Jeadine White have not gone unnoticed as he has been included in the Reggae Boyz 23-man squad to face the US in Texas on Thursday.

White, who saved two penalties in the shoot-out to help Cavalier defeat Waterhouse FC 5-4 in the final of the Jamaica Premier League on Saturday at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Saturday evening, replaces Dennis Taylor.

A press release from the Jamaica Football Federation last evening stated that the technical staff was of the view that White was in a better condition to play than Taylor, having competed at a high level up to Saturday’s final. He was being rewarded for his hard work and outstanding performances up to the final, the release also noted.

The local-based members of the Jamaican delegation will leave the island on Monday morning at 11 o’clock on a chartered flight to Austin, Texas, ahead of Thursday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 CONCACAF Qualifier against the US at the Q2 Stadium at 7:05 pm.

Other members of the team are expected in Texas by 10:00 pm Monday.

Media reports have indicated that tickets for the game have been sold out.

Following Thursday’s game, Jamaica will next host Canada at Kingston’s National Stadium on Sunday, before visiting San Pedro Sula the following Wednesday for a game against Honduras.

The Reggae Boyz currently sit bottom of the eight-team Final Round with one point. Mexico lead with seven points, followed by Canada, US and Panama on five points, with Costa Rica, Honduras and El Salvador on two points each.

At the end of qualifying, the top three teams will guarantee their participation in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The fourth-placed team will advance to a FIFA Intercontinental Play-off, scheduled to be played in June 2022.

Reggae Boyz squad: Andre Blake, Dillon Barnes, Jeadine White, Javon East, Bobby Reid, Andre Gray, Kemar Roofe, Alvas Powell, Jamal Lowe, Liam Moore, Oniel Fisher, Damion Lowe, Tyreek MaGee, Javain Brown, Ethan Pinnock, Daniel Johnson, Devon Williams, Michail Antonio, Jevaughn Watson, Kemar Lawrence, Adrian Mariappa, Shamar Nicholson, Junior Flemmings.

The support staff is completed by Head of Delegation Everton Tomlinson; Head Coach Theodore Whitmore; Assistant Coaches Paul Hall and Merron Gordon; Goalkeeper Coach Warren Barrett; Physical Trainers Jason Henry and Lamar Morgan; Team Manager Roy Simpson; Team Doctor Derrick McDowell; Masseurs Rory Rhoden and Garone Brown; Physiotherapist Kevin Christie; Equipment Managers Norman Stone and Oman Folkes; Chef Karl Thomas; Performance Video Analyst Sanford Carabin and Press Officer Earl Bailey.