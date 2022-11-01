James, Glasgow part of training group for U19 World Cup

West Indies A stars Zaida James and Jannillea Glasgow have been named in a 23-member group to prepare for next year’s ICC Under-19 Women’s Twenty20 World Cup.

The group will feature in three trial matches in Trinidad this week – two carded for Tuesday and the final one set for Wednesday.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said following the trial games, the group will undergo skills and fitness sessions under the guidance of head coach Steve Liburd November 4-6, to further enhance preparations.

“The upcoming training camp in Trinidad for our Women’s Under-19 squad will be an important component of their preparation for their inaugural tour of India which immediately follows, and also for the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup which takes place in South Africa in January,” said CWI’s director of cricket, Jimmy Adams.

“During the eight-day camp, the squad will continue its ongoing program of technical, tactical, physical, and mental preparation.

“The entire experience of the camp, and subsequent tour to India, will play a big role in the development of our next generation of international female cricketers who have had limited experience of playing outside the region before now.”

West Indies Under-19 Women are scheduled to tour India November 7-25, a series which CWI said would form “a crucial part of the team’s preparations” for the upcoming World Cup, which runs January 14-29 in South Africa.

The Caribbean side will feature in Group C of the tournament alongside New Zealand, Ireland and Indonesia.

SQUAD – Asabi Callender, Kenika Cassar, Jahzara Claxton, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Destiny Edward, Earnisha Fontaine, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Maria La Foucade, Namiah Marcellin, KDJazz Mitchell, Ashmini Munisar, Niveena Ramnauth, Cyanna Retemiah, Selena Ross, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Lena Scott, Abini St Jean, Kate Wilmott

CMC/