Jamaica’s Raymond Richards soars to high jump bronze in thrilling senior debut at World Indoors

Jamaican high jumper Raymond Richards made a remarkable entrance onto the global stage, securing a historic bronze medal at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in China.

In his senior international debut, the former Buff Bay High standout soared to 2.28 meters, earning Jamaica’s first medal of the event in a fiercely contested men’s high jump final.

Richards, the 2019 national champion, was edged out for silver by New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr, who cleared the same height but needed just one attempt compared to Richards’ two. South Korea’s Sanghyeok Woo claimed gold with a winning jump of 2.31 meters.

Despite narrowly missing the silver, the 26-year-old took pride in his podium finish, proving his mettle among the world’s best.

Perfect start, nail-biting finish

Richards’ performance was a testament to his composure and technical excellence. He glided over the opening heights—2.14m, 2.20m, and 2.24m—without a single failure, setting himself up for a medal charge.

When the bar was raised to 2.28m, a brief moment of tension filled the arena. A missed first attempt put him under pressure, but the Jamaican responded with a flawless second clearance, securing his place on the podium. However, the elusive 2.31m mark proved just beyond his reach, as his final attempts fell short.

The medal was a major breakthrough for Richards, who has long been touted as a rising star in Jamaican athletics.

Meanwhile, fellow Jamaican Romaine Beckford finished ninth with a best clearance of 2.14m, struggling to find his rhythm on the day.

Scott falls just short in triple jump thriller

Jamaica nearly added a second medal in the men’s triple jump final, where Jordan Scott put up a valiant effort but ultimately settled for fourth place.

Scott’s best jump of 17.10m had him in contention for bronze heading into the final rounds. However, Burkina Faso’s Hugues Zango unleashed a clutch 17.15m jump in his penultimate attempt, pushing Scott out of the medal positions.

Italy’s Andy Diaz stole the show, soaring to a world-leading 17.80m to claim gold, while China’s Yaming Zhu (17.33m) and Zango (17.15m) completed the podium.

Scott, though undoubtedly disappointed, showed his world-class ability and remains a serious contender on the global stage.

Cameron, Watson and Forde show fighting spirit

Jamaica’s Lloydricia Cameron took part in the women’s shot put final, finishing 13th with a best throw of 17.43m.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 60m final, Rohan Watson and Barbados’ Julian Forde delivered respectable performances, though both fell short of the podium.

Watson, who entered the final with the fourth-fastest qualifying time, clocked 6.59 seconds to place fifth. Forde, competing in his first senior global final, finished seventh in 6.64 seconds, marking an important milestone in his career.

The gold medal belonged to Great Britain’s Jeremiah Azu, who stormed to victory in 6.49 seconds, equaling his personal best. Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy (6.50s) and South Africa’s Akani Simbine (6.54s) rounded out the top three.

However, the race wasn’t without drama. Puerto Rico’s Eloy Benitez, a pre-race favorite, suffered a heartbreaking exit, pulling up injured mid-race and collapsing to the track.

Bitter disappointment in 400m

Jamaica endured a tough outing in the 400m events, with none of its athletes advancing to the finals.

In the women’s division, Leah Anderson placed fourth in her heat with a time of 52.86 seconds, while Joanne Reid did not start.

On the men’s side, Rusheen McDonald advanced to the semi-finals but missed out on the final after clocking 47.22 seconds in his race, finishing fifth.

A promising start to Jamaica’s World Indoors campaign

Though day one delivered mixed results, Richards’ bronze medal was a shining moment, signaling Jamaica’s continued presence in global track and field.

With more events on the horizon, the team will be hoping to build on this strong start and add to their medal tally in the coming days.