Jamaican Olympic star Parchment headlines first wave of Kingston Slam Challengers

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The anticipation for the Kingston Slam has reached fever pitch as Grand Slam Track, the premier professional track and field competition founded by four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson, has unveiled the first wave of elite athletes set to compete at the event.

Scheduled to take place from April 4–6 at the iconic National Stadium in Kingston, this highly anticipated competition will showcase a thrilling blend of Olympic and world champions, promising an electrifying spectacle for fans of the sport.

Jamaica stars lead the charge

At the forefront of the newly announced Challengers is none other than Hansle Parchment, the 2021 Olympic Games 110m hurdles champion from Tokyo, whose technical prowess and impeccable form have solidified his status as one of the world’s premier hurdlers.

Joining him is Danielle Williams, the indomitable 100m hurdles sensation who clinched gold at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, further cementing Jamaica’s dominance in the sprint hurdles.

Adding even more firepower to the homegrown contingent is Malik James-King, the Jamaican national champion in the 400m hurdles, along with World U20 sprint champion Alana Reid, a rising star who has dazzled in both the 100m and 4x100m relay events.

Olympic finalists Orlando Bennett (110m hurdles) and Shiann Salmon (400m hurdles) round out the first batch of announced athletes, ensuring that Jamaica’s talent will be on full display at the prestigious event.

Global superstars set to raise the stakes

These homegrown stars will not compete in isolation, as they join an already star-studded line-up of 48 Racers, including some of the biggest names in track and field.

Among the international heavyweights set to electrify the Kingston track are Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the dominant force in the 400m hurdles, Gabby Thomas, the electrifying 200m specialist, and Fred Kerley, a versatile sprint powerhouse.

The roster also boasts the likes of Kenny Bednarek, a consistent force in the 200m, Josh Kerr, a master tactician in middle-distance racing, and Marileidy Paulino, the Dominican Republic’s 400m Olympic silver medalist known for her blistering speed and endurance.

Kingston Slam poised for a thrilling spectacle

With its combination of sprint showdowns, hurdles clashes, and middle-distance battles, the Kingston Slam is shaping up to be a must-watch event on the global athletics calendar. The competition promises to deliver an unforgettable blend of high-octane rivalries, jaw-dropping performances, and world-class athleticism.

As the countdown begins, fans can expect even more high-profile names to be added to the roster, setting the stage for one of the most electrifying track and field events of the year.