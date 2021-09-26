Jamaican Aiken Extends Contract with Firebirds

Queensland Firebirds head coach Megan Anderson said she was excited about the immediate future after ace Jamaica Sunshine Girls goal shooter Romelda Aiken re-signed with the club in the Super Netball League.

Aiken, 33, became the latest Caribbean netballer to extend her contract with her existing club during the free-agent signing period.

“For me it is just another year,” Aiken said. “I love playing and as long as I get opportunities to play, I am forever grateful and proud.

“I am just very happy to be offered another year, these girls are passionate and just awesome to work with.

“I love how passionate we are as a club, the values we live and breathe are amazing and I love being a Birdie.”

Earlier this week, Trinidad & Tobago Calypso Girls’ goal shooter Sam Wallace re-signed for the two years with the New South Wales Swifts, and Sunshine Girls defensive pair of Latanya Wilson and Shamera Sterling extended their contract with the Adelaide Thunderbirds for the same period.

The Firebirds hope that with Aiken aboard for another season, she can help lead them to title success in the 2022 season.

“We’re thrilled that Romelda has re-signed for the 2022 season, she is one remarkable athlete and continues to improve and add new dimensions to her game each year,” Anderson said.

“Next year will be Romelda’s 15th season at the club – and we love that she has committed to bringing her vibe and passion for the game to our club and purple family for another year.

“She is a vital cog in our attacking circle and gives so much of herself to her teammates. We can’t wait to see her dominate the circle yet again in 2022.”

Aiken, a two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist with the Sunshine Girls, turns 33 in November and will be the Firebirds longest-serving player, but she has shown little sign of slowing down after scoring an impressive 531 goals in the 2021 season.

CMC