Jamaica Special Olympics team returns home with unmatched success

Jamaica’s Special Olympic
By Ben McLeod

Jamaica’s Special Olympics delegation is basking in glory after a record-breaking performance at the 2025 World Winter Games in Turin, Italy.

The team captured an astonishing seven medals—three gold, two silver, and two bronze—surpassing the nation’s previous-best tally of five medals at the 2017 Games in Austria. Their historic achievement has ignited national pride and reaffirmed the resilience and talent of Jamaica’s athletes on the global stage.

Twin Dave and Dale Oddman’s unforgettable journey

Among the shining stars of the Jamaican squad were twin brothers Dave and Dale Oddman, who each secured a full set of medals in speed skating. Their journey to the podium was not just about athletic prowess but also about overcoming immense personal adversity, having lost their mother recently.

Their success on the ice, despite the odds, speaks volumes about their determination, skill, and the unwavering spirit of the Jamaican team.

While the Oddman twin dominated in speed skating, Jamaica’s floorball team carved its own legacy by clinching the gold medal in its category. This historic victory marked the first time a Jamaican floorball squad has reached the pinnacle of the podium at the Winter Games. Their tenacity and teamwork propelled them past formidable competition, proving that Jamaican athletes can excel in even the most unfamiliar sporting arenas.

As the SOJ delegation returns home to Kingston, they bring with them more than just medals—they carry a story of perseverance, national pride, and groundbreaking achievements. Their outstanding performance has set a new benchmark for Jamaica at the Winter Games, inspiring future generations to dream beyond boundaries.

 

