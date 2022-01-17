Reggae Boyz Damion Lowe headed to South Florida’s Inter Miami FC

After parting with his Egyptian club Ittihad of Alexandria, Jamaica Reggae Boyz central defender Damion Lowe is heading to Florida to Join Inter Miami FC for the upcoming 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

On Sunday, the announcement came when the Miami outfit coached by Phil Neville and co-owned by David Beckham announced the signing. The contract will run through to the 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with a club option for the 2024 campaign.

The 28-year-old Lowe says he looks forward to playing in Miami, where the massive Jamaican community in South Florida will undoubtedly support him.

- Advertisement -

“I’m excited for this new challenge. I got drafted back in 2014 with the Seattle Sounders, and I wasn’t able to make an impact due to injuries and being a young player having to challenge for a spot. I feel like I have unfinished business in the MLS.”

Lowe added: “I’ve done well over the years with Concacaf and playing in Europe and Africa. I believe that I can help the Miami franchise be successful and hopefully win a lot of games.”

As for Inter Miami FC, Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said: “Damion is a capable center back who has proven himself at the international level for Jamaica, and we’re happy to welcome him at Inter Miami. I’ve known Damion for a long time, and I’m sure he’ll welcome this challenge to break into MLS while helping us achieve our objectives. We’re looking forward to continuing to solidify our backline with this signing.”

Lowe has been a regular for the Jamaican national team since making his senior international début in 2016. Overall, he has made 41 appearances for the Reggae Boyz, competing in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Nations League, the Caribbean Cup, and more.

He has been a standout for the team, serving as captain on several occasions, helping the team reach the 2017 Caribbean Cup final and 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup final. He was also selected to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Best XI and played every minute in Jamaica’s four matches at the tournament.

Jamaican defender Damion Lowe has officially parted ways with his Egyptian club Ittihad of Alexandria.

Lowe officially parted ways with his Egyptian club Ittihad of Alexandria, after both parties agreed to terminate his contract.

According to a report published January 9 by Egypt’s sports website for the English-speaking community worldwide, www.kingfut.com.

Also, according to the report, Lowe joined the club for free on a two-year deal after a short stint with Phoenix Rising, tier-two United Soccer League. That stint ended in November 2020. Lowe’s playing time dropped drastically this season due to his lack of commitment and several issues with head coach Hossam Hassan, the website said.

Since joining the club, Lowe has made thirty-two appearances across one-and-a-half seasons and scored two goals, helping the team to nine clean sheets.

The report claimed that Lowe often missed training and showed an evident lack of interest in his team, prompting Hassan to demand his departure, with nearly one year left on his contract.