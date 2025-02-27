Jamaica hosts volunteer who helped Hansle Parchment win Olympic gold

Jamaica has extended a heartfelt welcome to Teiyana Kawashima Stojkovic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic volunteer whose selfless act ensured Hansle Parchment made it to his 110m hurdles race—where he went on to win Olympic gold.

As a gesture of gratitude, the Jamaican government hosted Ms. Kawashima Stojkovic and her family for a week, offering them an immersive experience of the island’s culture and hospitality.

Parchment’s journey to gold almost never happened. On the day of the semifinals, he mistakenly boarded the wrong bus and ended up at a different Olympic venue. With time running out and no official transport available, Ms. Kawashima Stojkovic stepped in, giving him money to take a taxi to the correct stadium. Parchment arrived just in time to warm up and later delivered a stunning performance, becoming the only Jamaican male to win gold at the Games.

He had also beat out the US favorite Grant Holloway to take home the prized medal.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, praised her generosity, stating, “On behalf of the government of Jamaica, I thank Teiyana for her single act of kindness that created a positive ripple effect and gave our country the gold at the Olympics. We are truly grateful for her assistance and happy she and her family were able to enjoy our authentic Jamaican experiences and hospitality.”

During their visit, Ms. Kawashima Stojkovic and her family explored some of Jamaica’s iconic attractions, including Dunn’s River Falls, and reunited with Parchment at the Bob Marley Museum. Director of Tourism, Donovan White, highlighted the significance of her visit, saying, “Jamaica will never forget the kindness and generosity shown to one of our athletes in his time of need. This visit is a small way to say thank you and celebrate the power of goodwill and sportsmanship.”

Parchment’s incredible Olympic triumph, made possible by a single act of kindness, remains an inspiring reminder of the impact of generosity. By honoring Ms. Kawashima Stojkovic, Jamaica reaffirms its deep values of gratitude, unity, and the enduring spirit of sportsmanship.