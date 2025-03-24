Jamaica ends World Indoors in spectacular style with triple medal haul

Jamaican long jumper Wayne Pinnock came agonizingly close to gold at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, on Sunday, delivering a spectacular performance in the men’s long jump final.

In his season debut, the Olympic silver medalist soared to 8.29m in the fourth round, just one centimetre shy of the winning mark.

Italy’s rising star, Mattia Furlani, secured the gold medal with an 8.30m leap in the second round—his first major senior title. Meanwhile, Australia’s Liam Adcock, making his indoor debut, clinched bronze with 8.28m, making for an incredibly tight podium finish.

Despite the razor-thin margin, Pinnock’s silver added to Jamaica’s growing legacy in horizontal jumps, solidifying his reputation as a dominant force on the international stage.

Jamaican quartet pushes USA to the limit in thrilling 4x400m relay

In the men’s 4x400m relay, Jamaica’s quartet of Rusheen McDonald, Jasuana Dennis, Kimar Farquharson, and Demar Francis delivered a commanding performance, challenging the heavily favored United States until the final straight.

The Americans, boasting a powerhouse line-up that had swept the individual 400m medals—Chris Bailey, Brian Faust, and Jacory Patterson—added Elija Goodwin for the relay, making them overwhelming favorites. With Bailey anchoring the squad, Team USA clinched gold in a season’s best 3:03.13, but Jamaica’s resilience ensured they crossed the line uncontested in second place, clocking 3:05.05.

Hungary, powered by a stunning final-leg surge, edged out China to grab bronze in a national record of 3:06.03.

Nugent’s grit earns bronze in historic 60m hurdles final

In a blistering 60m hurdles showdown, Ackera Nugent showcased her resilience and speed, storming to bronze in 7.74 seconds in one of the fastest races in championship history.

The event saw an unprecedented level of competition, with all six top finishers dipping under 7.80 seconds—a feat never before achieved in World Indoor Championships history.

Bahamian superstar and world record-holder Devynne Charlton successfully defended her title, snatching gold in 7.72 seconds. Switzerland’s Ditaji Kambundji claimed silver in 7.73, narrowly edging Nugent. Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska, the USA’s Grace Stark, and the Netherlands’ Nadine Visser rounded out the top six in an electrifying final.

Nugent’s journey to the podium was anything but smooth. In the semi-finals, she suffered a near-disaster, smashing into the final hurdle with such force that it detached from its frame. Despite the setback, she managed to stay on her feet, finishing second in 8.00 seconds to advance to the final, where she delivered a performance of pure determination.

Raymond Richards sets the tone with opening-day bronze

Jamaica’s first medal of the championships came on Friday, courtesy of Raymond Richards in the men’s high jump. Richards soared to a bronze-medal finish, setting the stage for Jamaica’s final-day heroics.

With one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, Jamaica closed out the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships on a high note, further asserting its presence on the global track and field stage. As the season unfolds, the performances in Nanjing set a strong foundation for even greater success on the road to future international competitions.