Sports

Jamaica ends World Indoors in spectacular style with triple medal haul

Wayne Pinnock in action in the men's long jump final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games inside Stade de France on Tuesday evening.
Wayne Pinnock in action in the men's long jump final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games inside Stade de France on Tuesday evening.
By Ian Burnett

Jamaican long jumper Wayne Pinnock came agonizingly close to gold at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, on Sunday, delivering a spectacular performance in the men’s long jump final.

In his season debut, the Olympic silver medalist soared to 8.29m in the fourth round, just one centimetre shy of the winning mark.

Italy’s rising star, Mattia Furlani, secured the gold medal with an 8.30m leap in the second round—his first major senior title. Meanwhile, Australia’s Liam Adcock, making his indoor debut, clinched bronze with 8.28m, making for an incredibly tight podium finish.

Despite the razor-thin margin, Pinnock’s silver added to Jamaica’s growing legacy in horizontal jumps, solidifying his reputation as a dominant force on the international stage.

Jamaican quartet pushes USA to the limit in thrilling 4x400m relay

In the men’s 4x400m relay, Jamaica’s quartet of Rusheen McDonald, Jasuana Dennis, Kimar Farquharson, and Demar Francis delivered a commanding performance, challenging the heavily favored United States until the final straight.

- Advertisement -

The Americans, boasting a powerhouse line-up that had swept the individual 400m medals—Chris Bailey, Brian Faust, and Jacory Patterson—added Elija Goodwin for the relay, making them overwhelming favorites. With Bailey anchoring the squad, Team USA clinched gold in a season’s best 3:03.13, but Jamaica’s resilience ensured they crossed the line uncontested in second place, clocking 3:05.05.

Hungary, powered by a stunning final-leg surge, edged out China to grab bronze in a national record of 3:06.03.

Nugent’s grit earns bronze in historic 60m hurdles final

In a blistering 60m hurdles showdown, Ackera Nugent showcased her resilience and speed, storming to bronze in 7.74 seconds in one of the fastest races in championship history.

The event saw an unprecedented level of competition, with all six top finishers dipping under 7.80 seconds—a feat never before achieved in World Indoor Championships history.

Bahamian superstar and world record-holder Devynne Charlton successfully defended her title, snatching gold in 7.72 seconds. Switzerland’s Ditaji Kambundji claimed silver in 7.73, narrowly edging Nugent. Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska, the USA’s Grace Stark, and the Netherlands’ Nadine Visser rounded out the top six in an electrifying final.

Nugent’s journey to the podium was anything but smooth. In the semi-finals, she suffered a near-disaster, smashing into the final hurdle with such force that it detached from its frame. Despite the setback, she managed to stay on her feet, finishing second in 8.00 seconds to advance to the final, where she delivered a performance of pure determination.

Raymond Richards sets the tone with opening-day bronze

Jamaica’s first medal of the championships came on Friday, courtesy of Raymond Richards in the men’s high jump. Richards soared to a bronze-medal finish, setting the stage for Jamaica’s final-day heroics.

With one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, Jamaica closed out the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships on a high note, further asserting its presence on the global track and field stage. As the season unfolds, the performances in Nanjing set a strong foundation for even greater success on the road to future international competitions.

More Stories

Devynne Charlton

Devynne Charlton defends 60m hurdles title in historic Nanjing final

Devynne Charlton reaffirmed her dominance in the 60m hurdles, successfully defending her World Indoor Championship title in a breathtaking final in Nanjing on Sunday. The...
Senior Squash Championships

Mahfood and Walters dominate All Jamaica Senior Squash Championships in electrifying finals

Under the dazzling lights of the Liguanea Club in New Kingston, the 45th All Jamaica Senior Squash Championships reached a thrilling climax on Saturday...
Kingston College members celebrate with the Mortimer Geddes Trophy after retaining the boys' title at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Champs at the National Stadium on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Jamaica’s next generation of track and field titans ready to conquer Champs 25

Kingston, Jamaica – As the nation’s premier high school track and field event, the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships (Champs) looms on the horizon, anticipation is at an all-time...
Demario Prince

Prince and Campbell fight to the finish in World Indoors 60m hurdles final

In a fiercely contested final at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Jamaica’s Demario Prince and Jerome Campbell showcased determination and resilience, finishing sixth...
Jodi Munn-Barrow

Jodi Munn-Barrow claims victory in landmark win for women’s golf

Jamaica’s Jodi Munn-Barrow has added another illustrious chapter to her storied golf career, emerging victorious at the prestigious Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open revently. Overcoming...
Reggae Boyz revamp line-up with Bailey, Hayden for USA Nations League Quarter-finals showdown

Reggae Boyz escape St. Vincent stalemate thanks to Leon Bailey’s late penalty

Jamaica’s head coach Steve McClaren did not mince words after the Reggae Boyz narrowly avoided an embarrassing defeat in their CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary...
Soca Warriors trinidad

Late heroics propel Soca Warriors past Cuba in Gold Cup showdown

In a battle of resilience and determination, Trinidad and Tobago clawed their way back from an early deficit to claim a 2-1 victory over...
Raymond Richards

Jamaica’s Raymond Richards soars to high jump bronze in thrilling senior debut at World Indoors

Jamaican high jumper Raymond Richards made a remarkable entrance onto the global stage, securing a historic bronze medal at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in China. In his senior international debut,...
Cricket West Indies

WIPA and CWI reinforce player protection in wake of harassment claims

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to player safety and professional integrity following allegations of sexual...
Steve McClaren

Steve McClaren’s measured approach as Jamaica prepares for S. Vincent test

The road to the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup begins on Friday for Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz as they take on hosts St Vincent and the...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
employee training platforms

10 best employee training platforms to upskill and retain oyur workforce

Skip to content