International cricket comes to Broward County with West Indies vs India

Broward County, Lauderhill Florida to Host – Two Days of International Cricket at the Broward County Stadium “Cricket Capital of the United States!” The Men in Maroon Will Battle the Men in Blue – West Indies vs. India August 6 and August 7, 2022.

The global cricket community can rejoice at the return of live International Cricket in South Florida! Team India will kick off its tour of the West Indies starting July 22 in Trinidad. After three One-Day matches and one T-20 match, the games will head to St. Kitts on August 1st for two T-20 matches. Then, on August 6th and 7th, the West Indies will challenge India at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, FL for two more T-20 matches.

The previous matches held at the Broward County Stadium between the West Indies – India were epic battles that warrant another go-round. This series undoubtedly will continue to pique the interest of cricket-loving fans from around the globe. With 2.5 billion fans worldwide – matches like these easily draw 200 million television viewers and several thousand in-stadium fans. Cricket, second to soccer has the largest viewership of fans.

Local partners for the Lauderhill, FL USA stop include Worldwide Sports Management, Visit Lauderdale, Broward County Board of County Commissioners, and the City of Lauderhill – which boasts the title of “Cricket Capital of the United States.”

Worldwide Sports Management President Kris Persaud explains, “It is truly an honor to host cricket matches at the highest level. Join me at the Broward Stadium as the West Indies and India return to the United States.”

“We look forward to the arrival of match officials, teams, and spectators to enjoy these thrilling matches taking place in the City of Lauderhill – The Cricket Capital of the United States,” shares Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston.

Stacey Ritter, Visit Lauderdale’s President and CEO explains, “As proven by international cricket games held here in the past, our community stands to enjoy a $24 million-dollar economic impact. We welcome everyone under the sun to enjoy all we have to offer.”

Tickets are now on sale at www.windiestickets.com or at Joy’s Roti Delight: 1205 NW 40 Ave., Lauderhill, FL (954) 587-7684 Singh’s Roti: 4301 N. State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL (954) 735-4686 Lucky City: 5574 W. Sample Road, Margate, FL (954) 972-1880