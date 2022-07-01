Imran Hall Secures Bronze at Pan American Championships

Imran Hall, the only mixed martial arts competitor representing Jamaica at the Pan American Championships missed gold but secured a bronze medal in the lightweight division of the IMMAF Pan American Championships. The championships were hosted this year in Monterrey, Mexico.

This year’s competition was Hall’s first fight since the pandemic halted the event for the past two years. Lightweight competitors must weigh between 145 to 155 pounds. The event was a major success for Hall, as he advanced much further in this year’s competition than in 2019, when he did not advance past the opening round.

Hall said despite the pandemic, he had several opportunities to practice improving his fighting technique. In an interview with the Jamaica Gleaner prior to the competition, he said “I had to make sure that my technique was up the same way so during the lockdown, I was training and staying ready until my time comes. I am more advanced than I was in 2019 with my striking, ground game. I have been working on my striking a lot, so I am ready for this year.”

The athlete who has had regional success as an amateur MMA fighter was inspired to represent Jamaica. During his preparation, he lauded other competitors from Jamaica and spoke of the motivation he drew from his family. He said, “I definitely take inspiration from the fact they [Uriah Hall and Randy Brown] made it to UFC coming from Spanish Town. My greatest source of inspiration comes from my family, my wife Andrea, my parents, and my four daughters. At least two of them will be future fighters.”

The martial arts specialist began his career with kickboxing at his hometown in Spanish Town, Jamaica training at the Lion Pride MMA. Speaking on the tremendous positive influence of the sport on his life, he said, “I had a rough childhood growing up. Martial arts guided me and helped me greatly when I was young. Martial arts has given me some great opportunities in life.”