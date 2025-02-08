Hislop endorses T&T’s coaching duo Yorke, Latapy for 2026 qualification

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, former Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has thrown his full support behind head coach Dwight Yorke and assistant Russell Latapy, expressing firm belief in their ability to guide the Soca Warriors to the grand stage of international football.

The 55-year-old football pundit and former English Premier League star, who was part of T&T’s historic 2006 World Cup squad, insisted that Yorke and Latapy’s combined expertise and deep-rooted understanding of the game would propel the national team toward qualification.

Yorke faces Iimmense pressure but embraces the challenge

Yorke, a legendary figure in Trinidadian football, was appointed as head coach in November 2024, with the Trinidad & Tobago Football Association (TTFA) handing him a high-stakes mandate—lead the nation to World Cup qualification or risk being replaced. Despite this immense pressure, Hislop is convinced that Yorke took the position with one goal in mind: success.

“Yes, of course it adds pressure in terms of what’s the expectations,” Hislop acknowledged during an interview on I95.5 FM on Thursday. “But I will say no, in that I don’t think Dwight took this job for any other reason but to qualify for the World Cup. He will be as disappointed as anybody if Trinidad & Tobago doesn’t qualify.”

- Advertisement -

With the 2026 tournament set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the path to qualification remains a daunting one. However, Hislop maintains that Yorke, known for his leadership on and off the pitch, thrives under pressure and is determined to defy the odds.

Latapy’s tactical mindset an asset to the team

While Latapy’s track record as a head coach has been less than stellar, Hislop emphasized that the former midfield maestro is an ideal complement to Yorke in an assistant role.

“His football intellect—we saw that in him as a player. Now, maybe it didn’t translate as a head coach, but as an assistant, I think he complements Dwight’s skillset wonderfully well,” Hislop noted.

The Yorke-Latapy partnership is deeply rooted in their shared experiences as former teammates, both of whom played pivotal roles in Trinidad and Tobago’s footballing history. Hislop believes that their combined vision and tactical approach will breathe new life into the national squad.

“I think the pairing of those two will do wonders for our football, and I’m looking forward to what’s to come,” he added optimistically.

With the stakes higher than ever, Trinidad and Tobago’s journey to the World Cup remains a formidable challenge. Yet, with two of the nation’s most revered football icons at the helm, Hislop and fans alike are daring to dream of another historic qualification.