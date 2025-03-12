Harpy Eagles widen lead over Red Force as WI Championship race intensifies

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – With only three rounds left in the West Indies Championship, defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles have reinforced their position at the summit, stretching their lead over rivals Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

The Harpy Eagles delivered a commanding 214-run victory over the struggling Jamaica Scorpions in the recently concluded fourth round, securing their third win of the tournament and pushing their total to 81.2 points. Their unbeaten record remains intact, keeping them firmly in control as they edge closer to another championship title.

Red Force and Barbados Pride keep the pressure on

Despite the Harpy Eagles’ dominance, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force remain within striking distance. They also maintained their unbeaten streak, securing a 125-run win over the West Indies Academy to hold onto second place with 77.8 points.

Meanwhile, Barbados Pride continued their resurgence, securing a third consecutive win after their opening-round setback. Now in third place with 73 points, they are steadily climbing the ranks and remain in contention for the title.

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes, previously positioned as strong challengers, suffered a major setback in the last round. Their innings-and-60-run defeat at the hands of the Windward Islands Volcanoes saw them drop to fourth place on 54.4 points. The Volcanoes, meanwhile, climbed to fifth place with 42 points, capitalizing on their emphatic victory.

At the bottom of the table, the Jamaica Scorpions (35.6 points) continued to struggle, falling to their third straight loss. Meanwhile, Combined Campuses and Colleges (20.6 points) and West Indies Academy (19.8 points) remain winless, anchoring the standings.

Crucial Fifth Round set to shake up title race

With the championship entering its defining phase, teams are preparing for a pivotal fifth round beginning Wednesday:

Barbados Pride vs. Trinidad and Tobago Red Force – A high-stakes showdown between two title contenders.

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Windward Islands Volcanoes – The league leaders aim to extend their dominance.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs. Combined Campuses and Colleges – The Hurricanes seek redemption after a crushing defeat.

Jamaica Scorpions vs. West Indies Academy – A battle to escape the lower rungs of the standings.

With the title race tightening, every match carries immense weight. The Harpy Eagles may lead for now, but with the Red Force and Pride still in hot pursuit, the fight for regional cricket supremacy is far from over.