Hall Open to Staying On in Reggae Boyz Role

Interim Head Coach Paul Hall says he would gladly accept an offer to take on the job on a permanent basis if presented with a choice.

Hall was confirmed by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) last week to assume the role of the interim head coach to replace the sacked Theodore Whitmore.

But already the JFF President Michael Ricketts has stated that the position could be broadened and extended as Hall was being asked to help with the development of local coaches.

“For me to be here it’s a big undertaking and I think anybody taking any team for the first time is going to have limited experience, so it’s about utilising the people around me and making sure that they if I have any gaps they can help me fill those gaps and making sure that we are focused on getting three points.

“I’m not limited in my experience of getting three points,” he asserted.

The former Reggae Boy forward was quick to point out that Queens Park Rangers have given him their full support and continues to lend him that support, but he knows how quickly things can change in football.

“This is a results-based industry that we are in and the sheer nature of the beast that we are in is that you have to do well. Of course, if I’m offered the opportunity to lead Jamaica, it’s been a dream of mine for as long as I’ve been involved with Jamaica, so yes, of course, that would be something that I would seriously consider because there are some opportunities around the world but this one speaks the loudest.”

Ricketts last week told the Jamaican media that Hall’s role was not just for the qualifiers. “We are looking long term, so we are going to put programmes in place to ensure it’s a long-term exercise. As part of his contractual arrangement he’s going to work closely with the coaches around the country, so we kind of bring them up to par.”

The interim coach added: “I’d love to introduce a style of play to Jamaica that we can get the youngsters to understand that from a younger age group, to understand a pattern of play and how we go about things.

“We must not just rely on our athletic ability. We must create thinking players, we must create players who can receive the ball and pass the ball and really think, psychologically strong and resilient players. That’s gonna take a long time but we must start with the young ones and try to instil it.

“WE have to utilise the options to develop youngsters, but everyone has to sit around the table. We’ve got the athletes, we’ve got the footballers, we’ve just got to get them together and really get them into a style of play that’s recognisable around the world,” Hall said.