Guyana names final 16 for U21 women’s hockey squad ahead of PAHF Challenge

Head Coach Philip Fernandes, who also serves as President of the Guyana Hockey Board, has expressed enthusiasm and confidence in the squad’s potential.
By Ben McLeod

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – With just weeks to go before the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Junior Challenge, the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) has officially unveiled its final 16-player roster set to represent the nation in Bridgetown, Barbados from March 8-16, 2025.

After months of rigorous training and a competitive selection process, the squad—initially whittled down to 23 players earlier this year—has now reached its final composition. With a mix of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers, Team Guyana is set to make an emphatic statement on the regional stage.

Leadership and experience at the helm

Commanding the team’s campaign will be overseas-based standout Sarah Klautky, who has been appointed captain. Klautky, along with teammates Georgiana and Madison Fernandes, brings valuable experience from Guyana’s 2023 Junior Pan American Championship campaign, where the team finished fifth.

Returning to the line-up are several key players who previously donned the national colors at the U21 level, including defensive anchors Kirsten Gomes, Kazaquah Uzzi, and Solana Crum-Ewingmidfield engine Clayza Bobb, and dynamic striker Makaylah Poole.

New faces bring fresh energy

Adding a burst of speed and attacking firepower to the squad are strikers Keitana Percival, Rebecca Ferreira, and Africo Blackman, all of whom will be making their international U21 debuts. Defensively, Tinashe Henry and Sara Matthias have been brought into the fold, while goalkeepers Sarah Harry and Kendra Gordon will stand guard between the posts for the first time in major international competition.

“I’m excited by the speed and high energy that many of our new players bring to the team,” Fernandes said. “This is an area that has been a challenge in past tournaments, and we are hoping this injection of dynamism translates into higher-scoring results for Team Guyana.”

Preparations and tournament pathway

Now entering its final phase of preparation, the team is laser-focused on fine-tuning set plays and sharpening tactical execution ahead of the tournament’s opening whistle.

Guyana will kick off its campaign on March 8 against Guatemala, followed by matchups against Mexico, Puerto Rico, Barbados, and Trinidad & Tobago. The stakes are high, as a spot in the tournament final would secure qualification for the 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Paraguay this August.

With a blend of experience, youthful exuberance, and tactical discipline, Team Guyana is poised to make an impact on the international stage as they pursue regional hockey glory.

Squad: Goalkeepers – Sarah Harry, Kendra Gordon; Defenders – Solana Crum-Ewing, Kirsten Gomes, Tinashe Henry, Sara Matthias, Kazaquah Uzzi; Midfielders – Clayza Bobb, Madison Fernandes, Sarah Klautky (Captain), Charlia Webb; Strikers – Africo Blackman, Georgiana Fernandes, Rebecca Ferreira, Keitanna Percival, Makaylah Poole.

Jamaica Boxing Association kicks off 2025 with electrifying fight card

Jamaica Boxing Association kicks off 2025 with electrifying fight card

