Sports

Geoffrey Maxwell, former Jamaica footballer and coach, has died

Geoffrey Maxwell
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Former Jamaica national footballer and coach Geoffrey Maxwell has died. He passed away on Saturday morning after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Maxwell, who played as a defender for the Jamaican national team, left an enduring legacy in local football, both on the field and from the sidelines. His coaching career saw him guide Excelsior High School to one Manning Cup and two Walker Cup titles in the 1980s, and he later led Waterhouse FC to the National Premier League championship in 1998.

A respected tactician, Maxwell had coaching stints at several of the island’s top clubs, including Santos, Harbour View, Tivoli Gardens, Arnett Gardens, and St George’s SC. He also mentored schoolboy footballers at institutions like Hydel High, Maverley/Hughenden, and Humble Lion, shaping generations of young Jamaican players.

Maxwell’s contributions to the sport were formally recognized in 2024 when the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) honored him and three other stalwarts—Allan ‘Skill’ Cole, Leander Marshall, and Everton ‘Bob West’ McLeary—for their lasting impact on the game. Due to his illness, Maxwell was unable to attend the ceremony, but his son, Christopher Maxwell, accepted the award on his behalf.

At the time, Christopher spoke of the family’s pride in his father’s achievements and his unwavering belief in Jamaica’s football potential. “He always spoke about the fact that he believes Jamaica could be one of the leading countries in the world, not just the Caribbean, if we get things right in terms of training and player development,” he told Jamaica Gleaner at the time.

While Geoffrey Maxwell’s health had deteriorated in recent years due to Alzheimer’s, his influence on Jamaican football remained undeniable. His coaching philosophy, commitment to player development, and passion for the sport left a lasting mark on the country’s football landscape.

Jamaica has lost a true football pioneer, but his legacy will live on through the players and teams he helped to shape over decades.

