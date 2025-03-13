From show jumping to powerboating, Sara Misir’s quest for speed knows no limits

Sara Misir has never been one to tread the beaten path. Whether soaring over equestrian hurdles, tearing up the asphalt in motorsports, or now, slicing through the water at electrifying speeds, the Jamaican star continues to defy convention.

As the first Caribbean woman to compete in the revolutionary E1 Series, the world’s premier all-electric powerboat championship, Misir is once again breaking barriers and proving that speed has no boundaries—on land or at sea.

A need for speed

Misir’s journey to powerboating wasn’t a predictable one. Her first taste of elite competition came in equestrian show jumping, where she developed the discipline, focus, and competitive spirit that would later fuel her success. But the thrill of horsepower—not just in the form of a galloping stallion—called her toward a new passion.

Trading in reins for a steering wheel, she made history as Jamaica’s first female circuit racing driver, dominating tracks across the Caribbean and beyond. Her fearless approach and raw talent quickly cemented her as a formidable force in motorsports. But for Misir, conquering one extreme sport was never enough.

Now, she’s setting her sights on an uncharted frontier—the adrenaline-charged world of powerboat racing, she tells CMC.

Breaking barriers in the E1 series

Joining Team Blue Rising, a cutting-edge powerboat team co-owned by Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli, Misir is at the forefront of a bold new era in marine racing. The E1 Series, launched in 2024, is reshaping the sport with its electric-powered RaceBird boats, designed for high speed, agility, and environmental sustainability.

For Misir, this transition is about more than just speed—it’s about representation, empowerment, and inspiring the next generation of Caribbean athletes to dream beyond the ordinary.

“I’ve always believed that Caribbean women can dominate any sport, regardless of the challenges. From the track to the water, we belong on every podium. Representing Team Blue Rising is an incredible honor, especially under the leadership of someone like Virat Kohli, who understands what it takes to compete at the highest level. This is about showing young girls back home that their dreams have no limits.”

Making waves in her E1 debut

Despite being a rookie in the high-stakes world of powerboat racing, Misir wasted no time proving she belonged. In Season 2 of the E1 Series, she made an immediate impact, competing in two legs, including a thrilling performance in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Not only did she race her way to the finals, but she also secured Team Blue Rising’s first-ever podium finish—a testament to her adaptability, raw talent, and relentless drive.

Misir’s journey is far from over. As she continues to carve her legacy in the E1 Series, she is doing more than racing—she is shaping the future of Caribbean women in motorsports and beyond.

With an insatiable hunger for success and a determination to push limits, Sara Misir is proving that no course—on land or water—is too difficult to navigate.