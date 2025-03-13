Sports

From show jumping to powerboating, Sara Misir’s quest for speed knows no limits

Sara Misir
Sara Misir.
By Ben McLeod

Sara Misir has never been one to tread the beaten path. Whether soaring over equestrian hurdles, tearing up the asphalt in motorsports, or now, slicing through the water at electrifying speeds, the Jamaican star continues to defy convention.

As the first Caribbean woman to compete in the revolutionary E1 Series, the world’s premier all-electric powerboat championship, Misir is once again breaking barriers and proving that speed has no boundaries—on land or at sea.

A need for speed

Misir’s journey to powerboating wasn’t a predictable one. Her first taste of elite competition came in equestrian show jumping, where she developed the discipline, focus, and competitive spirit that would later fuel her success. But the thrill of horsepower—not just in the form of a galloping stallion—called her toward a new passion.

Trading in reins for a steering wheel, she made history as Jamaica’s first female circuit racing driver, dominating tracks across the Caribbean and beyond. Her fearless approach and raw talent quickly cemented her as a formidable force in motorsports. But for Misir, conquering one extreme sport was never enough.

Now, she’s setting her sights on an uncharted frontier—the adrenaline-charged world of powerboat racing, she tells CMC.

- Advertisement -

Breaking barriers in the E1 series

Joining Team Blue Rising, a cutting-edge powerboat team co-owned by Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli, Misir is at the forefront of a bold new era in marine racing. The E1 Series, launched in 2024, is reshaping the sport with its electric-powered RaceBird boats, designed for high speed, agility, and environmental sustainability.

For Misir, this transition is about more than just speed—it’s about representation, empowerment, and inspiring the next generation of Caribbean athletes to dream beyond the ordinary.

“I’ve always believed that Caribbean women can dominate any sport, regardless of the challenges. From the track to the water, we belong on every podium. Representing Team Blue Rising is an incredible honor, especially under the leadership of someone like Virat Kohli, who understands what it takes to compete at the highest level. This is about showing young girls back home that their dreams have no limits.”

Making waves in her E1 debut

Despite being a rookie in the high-stakes world of powerboat racing, Misir wasted no time proving she belonged. In Season 2 of the E1 Series, she made an immediate impact, competing in two legs, including a thrilling performance in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Not only did she race her way to the finals, but she also secured Team Blue Rising’s first-ever podium finish—a testament to her adaptability, raw talent, and relentless drive.

Misir’s journey is far from over. As she continues to carve her legacy in the E1 Series, she is doing more than racing—she is shaping the future of Caribbean women in motorsports and beyond.

With an insatiable hunger for success and a determination to push limits, Sara Misir is proving that no course—on land or water—is too difficult to navigate.

 

More Stories

Caribbean squash coaches

Future of Caribbean squash brightens as coaches complete elite training

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Ten passionate squash coaches from four Caribbean nations successfully completed the intensive three-day World Squash Federation (WSF) Level 1 Coaching Course,...
New Stadium track

Newly resurfaced National Stadium track upholds elite standards, says Minister Grange

Jamaica’s premier athletics venue, the National Stadium, has received a significant upgrade with the completion of its newly resurfaced running track—delivered ahead of schedule...
Emrit urges Red Force to stay sharp amid Championship break

T&T Red Force stun Barbados Pride; Hurricanes and Scorpions pile on runs

The West Indies Championship roared into action on Wednesday with a thrilling start to Round 5, as the T&T Red Force delivered a ruthless...
CONCACAF Beach Soccer Bahamas

T&T and Bahamas fall short in CONCACAF Beach Soccer opener

NASSAU, Bahamas – The CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship kicked off with electrifying action, but it was a bitter opening day for Trinidad and Tobago and the Bahamas, both...
Lionel-Messi

Lionel Messi to travel to Jamaica for CONCACAF clash against Cavalier

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is set to travel to Jamaica as Inter Miami prepares for their Concacaf Champions Cup round-of-16 second-leg tie against Cavalier...
Grenada football

Grenada Football Association paves the way for international exposure with Russia showdown

The Grenada Senior Men’s National Team is poised to make history as they gear up for a groundbreaking international friendly against Russia on March...
Trinidad and Tobago to launch the King’s Baton Relay

Trinidad and Tobago to launch the King’s Baton Relay in grand fashion

Trinidad and Tobago is poised to make history as the first nation among 74 Commonwealth countries to host the prestigious King’s Baton Relay, a...
Coach Deitz calls for overhaul after West Indies Women’s disappointing India tour

West Indies Women’s batting faces scrutiny ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

As the West Indies Women’s cricket team prepares for a high-stakes battle in next month’s ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers, Head Coach Shane Deitz...
FIFA Club World Cup Miami

Less than 100 days to go: Miami prepares to host FIFA Club World Cup opener

The countdown is on, and Miami is gearing up to make history as the city prepares to host the opening match of the groundbreaking...
FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President joins elite delegates in St. Lucia for landmark CONCACAF Congress

Football’s most influential leaders, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, will descend upon St. Lucia this weekend as the island plays host to the 40th...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Caribbean squash coaches

Future of Caribbean squash brightens as coaches complete elite training

Skip to content