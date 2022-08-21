Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah, Jackson clash in Lausanne  

The Jamaican trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson are scheduled to face off for the first time since their mega clash at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon in July.

The three superstars are scheduled to go head-to-head in the 100m at the Lausanne Diamond League as they hunt points in order to qualify for the Wanda Diamond League final in Zurich on September 7 and 8.

Fraser-Pryce claimed gold in Eugene ahead of Jackson and Thompson-Herah in third place. At the Tokyo Olympic Games last year, Thompson-Herah had won gold ahead of Fraser-Pryce and Jackson in third place.

- Advertisement -

Fraser-Pryce, the five-time World Champion at 100m, has been in sublime form all season running a number of sub-10.70 seconds times, while Jackson has been a monster, especially over 200m this season. Thompson-Herah appears slightly off colour.

It is expected that a number of global superstars will face the starter on August 26, which has pleased officials.

“We have not had such a high concentration of athletes of the highest level since 2012, the year when the meeting was sold out with Usain Bolt”, said Athletissima meeting director Jacky Delapierre.