Fraser McConnell charges to podium in RallyX Euro Series opener

Fraser McConnell poses with his trophy
By Ian Burnett

Montalegre, Portugal — Fraser McConnell roared into action at the opening rounds of the 2025 RallyX Euro Series, proving his adaptability and resilience in a thrilling weekend of racing.

Competing in both the FC2 Class and the Open 4WD Pro Class, McConnell showcased his talent despite facing new car dynamics and an unfamiliar track.

In Round 1, the Jamaican driver stormed into the Finals in both categories, delivering a commendable 5th place finish in FC2 and an impressive second place podium in the Open 4WD Pro Class. Given the debut conditions, his podium finish was a testament to his quick learning and competitive spirit.

“It was a new car and a new track, so I had to learn quickly,” McConnell said. “To walk away with a podium in my first weekend under these conditions is definitely a strong start.”

Round 2: Speed, setbacks, and a fight to the finish

Momentum was on McConnell’s side heading into Round 2, where he delivered blistering performances in the qualifying sessions—posting the second fastest times in Q1 and Q2, and 3rd fastest in Q3. His consistency placed him second overall in Open 4WD Pro Class after qualifying, setting him up as a frontrunner for another podium.

However, in the semi-final, he started from pole position but was edged out at the first corner. Battling from third place, his podium chances took a major hit when he was taken out by another competitor. Though he managed to recover, he finished fifth, just missing out on a spot in the Final.

Following rapid repairs, McConnell entered the FC2 Final from second position, determined to fight back. However, mechanical issues struck, causing a loss of power that hindered his chances. He ultimately finished fourth, later discovering that a failing turbo had been the culprit behind the setback.

“Missing out on a podium finish on Sunday was disappointing considering the strong starting position earned from the Qualifying races, but that is motorsports,” McConnell reflected. “Also, considering it was my first weekend in this car and my first time racing in Portugal, I’m happy with my performance and confident of a very good showing in the remaining rounds.”

Eyes on the Netherlands

With Rounds 3 & 4 set to take place in the Netherlands on April 26-27, McConnell remains optimistic about the season ahead. His debut weekend showcased raw speed, strategic racing, and resilience, setting the stage for an electrifying campaign across seven European venues from March to August.

RallyX 2025 Schedule

Rounds 3 & 4 – April 26-27 | Netherlands
Rounds 5 & 6 – May 9-10 | Latvia
Rounds 7 & 8 – June 14-15 | Finland
Rounds 9 & 10 – June 28-29 | Sweden
Rounds 11 & 12 – August 2-3 | Denmark
Round 13 (Finale) – August 9-10 | Germany

With valuable experience under his belt, McConnell is poised for a fierce comeback in the upcoming rounds. The battle for the championship is just getting started.

