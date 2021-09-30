Former CWI Communications Manager Imran Khan Dies from COVID-19

Former Cricket West Indies (CWI) marketing and communications manager, Imran Khan died on Tuesday from complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He was 42.

Khan, the chief communications officer of the Leader of Guyana Opposition, Joseph Harmon, spent the last week in the intensive care unit of the COVID-19 hospital in Liliendaal on the outskirts of the Guyana capital, where he died. He was not vaccinated.

In one of his last social media posts from his hospital bed last Sunday, Khan thanked friends and associates for praying for his recovery.

“Thank you for all your love, prayers, messages of encouragement and support,” he wrote. “I am overwhelmed beyond explanation, and I am in excellent spirits… Please be assured that I am fighting and there is no giving up. One Love.”

Before returning to Guyana to get into active politics with the A Partnership for National Unity-Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition six years ago, Khan held several posts in and around West Indies cricket.

He was a media relations officer for the Windies team before he became media and communications manager for Stanford Twenty20.

Khan also worked as a media relations officer for former West Indies team sponsor, Digicel before being appointed to the marketing and communications manager of the West Indies Cricket Board, now CWI.

He was survived by his wife, attorney-at-law Tammy Khan, who was also hospitalized for the viral illness.

