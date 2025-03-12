Sports

FIFA President joins elite delegates in St. Lucia for landmark CONCACAF Congress

FIFA President Gianni Infantino
Gianni Infantino elected as new president of FIFA
By Ben McLeod

Football’s most influential leaders, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, will descend upon St. Lucia this weekend as the island plays host to the 40th Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Congress.

This prestigious annual event, which serves as the general assembly for Concacaf, will welcome over 250 international delegates, making it one of the most significant sporting gatherings in the region’s history.

For St. Lucia, this moment represents far more than a logistical achievement—it signals the island’s growing stature on the global sporting stage.

‘A major accomplishment for St. Lucia’

Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Kenson Casimir, emphasized the magnitude of the occasion, noting that St. Lucia’s ability to host such a high-profile event underscores its economic and infrastructural readiness.

“For an island as small as St. Lucia to be in a position and have the wherewithal to host a CONCACAF Congress, it speaks volumes about our social and economic position in the region,” Casimir stated.

The minister highlighted the critical elements that made this event possible: World-class accommodations capable of hosting a global football delegation; State-of-the-art conference facilities meeting international standards; Seamless event logistics to ensure a smooth and successful gathering

“It means that St. Lucia is putting the rest of the world on notice that when it comes to sports development, the rest of the world could look to St. Lucia to host significant events such as this,” Casimir added.

The SLFA’s role in shaping the future of St. Lucian football

The St. Lucia Football Association (SLFA) has played a pivotal role in organizing this congress, collaborating closely with local agencies to ensure flawless execution.

In recent months, St. Lucia has made significant strides in football development, most notably with the launch of the inaugural Semi-Professional Football League (SPFL). This initiative marks a new era for local talent, bridging the gap between amateur and professional football.

Minister Casimir revealed that the congress will provide valuable opportunities for football administrators to engage with CONCACAF officials, particularly regarding the logistical framework of the SPFL.

A bright future for St. Lucian football

With the eyes of the footballing world on St. Lucia this weekend, the nation is poised to capitalize on its growing reputation as a hub for major sporting events. The 40th CONCACAF Congress is more than just an administrative gathering—it is a stepping stone toward greater footballing opportunities for St. Lucia and the wider Caribbean.

As FIFA and CONCACAF’s top brass convene on the island, St. Lucia is proving that it is ready to embrace a larger role on the global football stage.

 

